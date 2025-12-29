England women’s head coach Sarina Wiegman awarded with honorary damehood

LONDON (AP) — The head coach of England women’s soccer team, Sarina Wiegman, has been awarded an honorary damehood in…

LONDON (AP) — The head coach of England women’s soccer team, Sarina Wiegman, has been awarded an honorary damehood in King Charles III’s New Year’s honors list.

The 56-year-old Dutch coach led the Lionesses to a second straight Euros title in the summer, having also steered the team to the World Cup final in 2023.

“When I first arrived in England, I could never have imagined the respect and warmth I’ve experienced from the English people. I deeply thank the fans for their support,” Wiegman said. “Our team values mean that when there is recognition for one, then there is recognition for all.”

Also, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, the ice dancing duo who won a gold medal at the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo, were awarded top honors, with Torvill receiving a damehood and Dean a knighthood. Retired marathon runner Paula Radcliffe was made an Officer of the British Empire (OBE).

Pioneer footballer Kerry Davis, who became England’s first Black women’s soccer international in 1982 and went on to win 90 caps in a 16-year international career, was made a Member of the British Empire (MBE).

Honors are presented by the king or another member of the royal family at ceremonies throughout the year.

