DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Seahakws-Rams, NFL Week 16 Games

The stage is set for one of the NFL’s most anticipated matchups of the season, and the DraftKings promo code for Rams vs. Seahawks will unlock access to a $200 welcome offer. No code is even needed.

This premium welcome promotion can be used for Thursday night’s explosive Rams vs. Seahawks clash or any other NFL game on this week’s slate, giving you the chance to build your bankroll with a successful wager.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 on Rams vs. Seahawks Thursday Night Football

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

New DraftKings customers can place wagers on Thursday night’s heavyweight bout between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. Turn a winning wager on either side of what is expected to be a hotly-contested NFC West clash into a $200 bonus with what translates to a 40-1 payout of bonus bets. Whether you back the Rams to cover the +1.5 spread as road underdogs or hammer the under 42.5 based on the historical trends, this promotion amplifies your potential returns on what promises to be an instant classic between division rivals fighting for playoff positioning.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: A Pivotal NFC West Battle

Thursday night football takes on extra significance as the Los Angeles Rams travel north to face the Seattle Seahawks in a game that could determine the NFC West crown. This December 19th showdown at Lumen Field in Seattle represents a clash between two 11-3 powerhouses, with the winner likely securing a first-round playoff bye and prime positioning for the conference’s top seed.

The offensive firepower on display promises fireworks, with the visiting Rams averaging an explosive 30.0 points per game while the Seahawks counter with their own high-octane attack at 28.9 points per contest. Adding fuel to the fire is the renewed animosity between these division rivals – Rams edge rusher Jared Verse recently declared the mutual dislike between the teams, setting the tone for what fans are calling a potential “Game of the Year” candidate.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks Odds

Bet Type Los Angeles Rams Seattle Seahawks Spread +1.5 (-112) -1.5 (-108) Moneyline +102 -122 Total Points Over 42.5 (-120) Under 42.5 (+100)

The betting market tells the story of a coin-flip contest, with Seattle installed as narrow home favorites despite opening as underdogs. The Seahawks have been bet up from +100 to -122 on the moneyline, indicating sharp money backing them at Lumen Field. The 1.5-point spread reflects just how evenly matched these NFC West titans are.

Recent form supports both sides of this wager. Seattle boasts a perfect 4-0 against the spread in their last four games when favored by fewer than seven points, showing they handle the pressure of being slight chalk.

Meanwhile, the Rams have been road warriors, covering an impressive 11 of their last 13 away games. Both teams enter with identical 7-2 ATS records over their last nine contests, making this spread a genuine puzzle.

DraftKings Promo Code First, Other Offers Follow

To be direct, it all starts with the $200 bonus but after the use of the DraftKings promo code welcome offer, palyers will be able to grab a choose your TNF reward and select either a 20% all-purpose boost or a 30% SGP boost on 3+ leg SGPs. In the NBA, players will have access to a 30% NBA profit boost for 4+ leg SGP or SGPx wagers, while users can expect similar offers throughout the weekend on basketball, college football postseason action and NFL Week 16 games.