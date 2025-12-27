DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Packers-Ravens, NBA, NFL Week 17

Capitalize on the latest DraftKings promo code offer and get $200 in bonus bets in time for a busy sports weekend. Sign up now and bet $5 on any NBA, NFL or college football bowl game this weekend to get the $200 in bonus bets if your initial wager settles as a win.
We have a few parameters to go through with this offer from DraftKings Sportsbook. We already mentioned that your $5 bet has to win for you to get the $200 in bonus bets. More importantly, you will have to place your $5 bet on a market that has -500 odds or longer with this offer. You will have tons of opportunities within these parameters, and we will showcase some of the options you should consider.
The NFL regular season is winding down, too. You can bet on the Texans-Chargers or Ravens-Packers games taking place tomorrow with this offer. Of course, Sunday’s slate will also work to activate your reward.
Let’s go through some of the betting markets you could consider with this offer from DraftKings Sportsbook.
DraftKings Promo Code: Win $200 Bonus
|DraftKings Promo Code
|No Code Needed – Sign Up Using the Links on This Page
|New User Offer
|Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus With a Win (Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus in Missouri)
|In-App Bonuses
|NBA Mystery Boost, 30% SGP(X) Profit Boost for the NBA and NFL, Early Exit, King of the Court, Dynasty Rewards, etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|New Customers – 21+
|Bonus Last Verified On
|Dec. 27, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
We have gone through this weekend’s games to provide some suggestions for what to bet on. Let’s take a look:
- Jalen Johnson 35+ points + rebounds + assists (-488)
- Kevin Porter Jr. 15+ points (-493)
- UTSA moneyline (-258)
- Justin Herbert 160+ passing yards (-443)
- Quentin Johnston 15+ receiving yards (-423)
- Keenan Allen 15+ receiving yards (-473)
- Jordan Love 1+ passing touchdowns (-445)
- Zay Flowers 25+ receiving yards (-442)
Place a bet of $5 or more on any of these markets. Then wait for it to settle to see if you win the $200 in bonus bets.
DraftKings In-App Promos For Friday
DraftKings Sportsbook is still running several holiday-themed promos for today. Let’s take a look at them:
- NBA Mystery Saturday: Get 20% all-purpos, 25% SGP or 50% all-purpose profit boost for today’s NBA games
- Daily Drop: Secure your daily offer with Daily Drop
- NFL Touchdown Parlay Boost: Get a 30% boost for a 3+ leg touchdown parlay for this weekend’s NFL games
- Early Exit: Get your cash back when you place a prop bet on any NBA or NFL game this weekend
Check in at the start of each day to see the promos that are available for that day’s biggest games.
Steps To Sign Up With DraftKings Promo Code Offer
Create your new account by clicking here and going through the steps below:
- Enter basic identifying information to set up your account (Legal name, date of birth, mailing address, etc.)
- Make a deposit with a compatible payment option (Credit card, debit card, online banking, PayPal account, etc.)
- Place your initial $5 bet on any market with odds of -500 or longer and then wait for it to settle
- If you win the $200 in bonus bets, you will have one week to use them before they expire from your account