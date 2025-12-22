DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Colts vs. 49ers Monday Night Football

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This means you can use this promotion on today’s Week 16 matchup between the 49ers and Colts or apply it to any other NFL game scheduled for this Christmas week, providing a significant bankroll boost if your initial bet is successful.

DraftKings Promo Code for Colts-49ers

New DraftKings customers have a fantastic opportunity to boost their bankroll with the current welcome offer. By signing up, you can place a $5 moneyline wager on any team, including the 49ers vs. Colts matchup.

If your initial $5 bet wins, DraftKings will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets. For example, a new user could place a $5 wager on the San Francisco 49ers moneyline (-245); if they win the game, the user would not only receive their cash winnings but also the $200 bonus.

It’s important to understand the details of this promotion. The bonus is not guaranteed, as it is contingent upon your qualifying $5 bet winning. It will be paid out as eight separate $25 bonus bets.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Indianapolis Colts Odds

The visiting San Francisco 49ers are positioned as -245 favorites on the moneyline, while the Indianapolis Colts are +200 home underdogs. The moneyline implies a vig-free probability of approximately 68.1% for a 49ers victory, compared to 31.9% for the Colts.

Our Fearless Forecast: The betting trends present a compelling case for San Francisco covering the -5.5 point spread. The 49ers have been a covering machine, going 8-2 against the spread (ATS) as a favorite this season and a perfect 4-0 ATS in their last four games overall. Their road performance has been particularly dominant, with a 5-0 ATS record in their last five games as a road favorite. Conversely, the Colts have struggled mightily in the national spotlight, failing to cover in their last five primetime matchups (0-5 ATS). They are also just 1-3 ATS in their last four home games.

The game total is set at 45.5 points, down a full point from its opening number of 46.5. With the game being played inside Lucas Oil Stadium, weather will not impact scoring. Recent trends suggest an over could be in play, as the over has hit in five of the 49ers’ last seven road games and in three of the Colts’ last four games at home.

How to Activate the DraftKings Offer

Getting started with this welcome bonus is a straightforward process that can be completed in just a few minutes. Follow these simple steps to claim your offer and get in on the 49ers vs. Colts action:

Create Your Account: Begin by visiting the DraftKings Sportsbook website or downloading their top-rated mobile app. Proceed to create a new account. You won’t need a promo code. Verify Your Information: Complete the registration by providing standard personal information to confirm your identity and eligibility. This is a secure and standard procedure for all legal online sportsbooks. Make a Deposit: Information regarding a minimum first deposit amount, such as $5, to qualify for an offer was not provided in the available sources. DraftKings provides a variety of secure payment methods to fund your account instantly. Place Your Bet: With your account funded, you are now ready to activate the promotion. Specific details concerning a required real-money wager, such as an amount of at least $5 on the moneyline for either the San Francisco 49ers or the Indianapolis Colts, to activate a promotion were not found in the provided sources. If your bet wins, you will receive your cash payout plus the $200 in bonus bets.

This Week 16 primetime showdown between two teams with contrasting narratives sets up perfectly for new DraftKings customers to take advantage of this generous welcome offer while enjoying one of the final Monday Night Football games of the regular season.