DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for College Football Playoff, NFL Week 16

Activate this DraftKings promo code offer and place a $5 bet on the game of your choice. A winning bet will release a $200 bonus. Keep in mind that the minimum odds are set at -500, meaning any market around -400 is acceptable.

The College Football Playoff has officially begun. We have another three first round matchups on Saturday with No. 10 Miami vs. No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 11 Tulane vs. No. 6 Ole Miss and No. 12 James Madison vs. No. 5 Oregon.

DraftKings Promo Code for the College Football Playoff

DraftKings Promo Code for the College Football Playoff

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Using the Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Win $200 Bonus (Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus in Missouri) In-App Bonuses College Football Playoff Profit Boost, NFL Touchdown Parlay Profit Boost, Early Exit, Dynasty Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ Bonus Last Verified On December 20, 2025

The first matchup of the day has the tightest spread. Texas A&M is a 3.5-point favorite at home. Then, Ole Miss and Oregon are heavy favorites over the “Group of 5” teams that got into the playoff. There is a profit boost for these matchups on the promotions, tab, so you can increase your winnings.

Use this time during the first round to get in a bet on the team you think will win the championship. No. 2 Ohio State enters as the favorite, even though they lost their last matchup to No. 1 Indiana in the Big Ten Championship. No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Texas Tech are the other teams with byes in the first round.

Grab bonus bets for football action this weekend by taking these easy steps to create an account:

Touchdown Profit Boost for NFL Week 16

There is an NFL Touchdown Parlay 20% Boost for Week 16. Apply this boost to a 3+ leg parlay on touchdowns scorers. On Saturday, start betting on the Eagles vs. Commanders and Packers vs. Bears.

It’s an important matchup in Chicago for top of the NFC North. The Bears are 1.5-point favorites at home.

Key games on Sunday include the Bills vs. Browns, Chargers vs. Cowboys, Buccaneers vs. Panthers, Jaguars vs. Broncos, Steelers vs. Lions and Patriots vs. Ravens. Week 16 ends with Phillip Rivers and the Colts taking on the 49ers.

