DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Any NFL Week 16 Game

With a crucial NFL matchup on the horizon, new DraftKings customers have a prime opportunity to cash in big using the latest DraftKings promo code offer. No code is needed to lock it in.







This $200 bonus bets promotion is perfectly timed for this week’s NFL slate, giving you the chance to apply it to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers game or any other contest on the schedule. Simply pick a winner with your initial $5 bet to unlock the $200 bonus.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 on NFL Action

New DraftKings customers can take advantage of a lucrative welcome offer for the NFL slate, including the Buccaneers vs. Panthers matchup. Here’s the key detail: this bonus isn’t guaranteed – your initial $5 wager must be graded as a winner to unlock the promotional funds.

Once a qualifying bet settles, any applicable bonus is credited to your account according to the specific terms of the promotion. These bonus bets provide an opportunity to explore different betting markets on DraftKings, subject to their individual terms and expiration. Such offers are typically for new DraftKings customers signing up with the platform, but specific eligibility applies.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers Odds

Here’s where it gets interesting for bettors. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter this road contest as 3-point favorites, but recent trends present a major challenge for anyone backing them against the spread. The Buccaneers have been absolutely brutal to cover, posting an 0-6 record against the spread (ATS) over their last six games and an 0-4 ATS record in their last four games as a favorite. That’s the kind of trend that makes me pause before laying points.

On the flip side, the Carolina Panthers have been money at Bank of America Stadium when getting points. They’re an impressive 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games as a home underdog and have won 5 of their last 6 outright in that situation. That’s not a coincidence – that’s a pattern worth betting.

How to Activate the DraftKings Welcome Offer

Claiming DraftKings promotions is generally straightforward, and information regarding promo code requirements is available on their site. Follow these simple steps to get started: