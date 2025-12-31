DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus for New Year’s NBA, CFB Bowl Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services End the year with bonus bets by signing up with the latest DraftKings promo code offer. Click here to get started and place your first bet.









Place a $5 bet on any game after unlocking this DraftKings promo code offer. If it wins, you’ll be awarded with a $200 bonus. It can be any prop, total or moneyline with minimum odds of -500.

The College Football Playoff picks back up with the quarterfinals with No. 10 Miami vs. No. 2 Ohio State. The Buckeyes are 9.5-point favorites in the Cotton Bowl. They also have the best odds to win the title.

Register here to claim the best DraftKings promo code offer and win a $200 bonus.

Bet on CFP with This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Through the Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Win $200 Bonus In-App Bonuses and Features NBA Profit Boosts, College Football Profit Boosts, Early Exit, Dynasty Rewards, DraftKings Social, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ Bonus Last Verified On December 31, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Miami was able to beat Texas A&M in the first round to advance. The Hurricanes are still 9.5-point underdogs against the Buckeyes on Wednesday night. Ohio State got a bye in the first round, but they did lose their last appearance for the Big Ten title. If you are in a state that allows player props, you can bet on Jeremiah Smith, Bo Jackson, Julian Sayin, CJ Daniels and other key players.

Go to the promotions tab on the app to find profit boosts. The other three matchups of the quarterfinals will be on Thursday with No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 4 Texas Tech, No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 1 Indiana and No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 3 Georgia.

DraftKings Promo Code: How to Win $200 Bonus

Win a bonus for football, basketball and other sports to cap off 2025. New customers in eligible states can complete these steps to get started:

Click here to unlock the current DraftKings promo code offer. Enter your full name, email address, date of birth and residential address to confirm your identity. Deposit $5 or more into your account using an accepted payment method, such as online banking, a debit card or PayPal. Place a $5 bet (min odds of -500) on any game.

Win your opening bet to score the $200 bonus. It will be awarded as separate $25 bonus bets, so it can be used for several games this week.

Profit Boosts for the NBA

DraftKings regularly provides profit boosts for NBA fans, in addition to special offers like King of the Court. The Warriors vs. Hornets, Suns vs. Cavaliers, Pelicans vs. Bulls, Knicks vs. Spurs, Nuggets vs. Raptors and Trail Blazers vs. Thunder are a few of the better games on Wednesday.

Select any matchup and go to the Stats Hub to find betting trends. For example, you’ll learn how well the Spurs play at home compared to how the Knicks perform on the road.

Sign up through the links above to claim this DraftKings promo code offer and win a $200 bonus.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.