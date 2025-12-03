Live Radio
Home » Sports » DraftKings Missouri Promo Code:…

DraftKings Missouri Promo Code: Claim $300 Instant Bonus for NBA, NFL Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek
This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Sign up with the latest DraftKings Missouri promo code offer and secure a $300 instant bonus. New players can activate this offer with a bet on the NBA, NFL, college basketball or any other game. Click here to start signing up.



Missouri sports betting is officially live and players can lock in a guaranteed winner. Create an account and place a $5 bet on any game to win $300 in total bonuses.

This is an opportunity for new players on DraftKings Sportsbook in Missouri. Instead of sweating out a first bet, lock in this promo and take the guesswork out of betting.

Click here to redeem this DraftKings Missouri promo code offer and use a $5 bet to win a $300 bonus instantly.

DraftKings Missouri Promo Code Unlocks $300 Bonus

DraftKings Missouri Promo Code No Code Needed – Pre-Register Using Links on This Page
New User Offer Bet $5, Secure Guaranteed $300 Bonus (Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus With a Win in Other States)
Betting Features The Shaq Pack Profit Boost, Soccer SGP Profit Boost, 30% NHL Profit Boost, 30% DET-DAL SGP Profit Boost, NFL Parlay Profit Boost, Early Exit, etc.
Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Missouri
Bonus Last Verified On December 3, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP

DraftKings Sportsbook is raising the bar for first-time players in Missouri. Remember, any $5 bet will be enough to lock in these bonuses. New users will receive 12 $25 bonus bets.

New players will have a chance to get a feel for the app while using bonus bets. The user-friendly app will make it a breeze for new users to hit the ground running.

Getting Started With This DraftKings Missouri Promo Code

First things first, players can activate this offer without entering a promo code. Simply follow these simple steps to get in on the action:

  • Click here and fill out the required information sections to set up a new account.
  • Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.
  • Place a $5 bet on any game to secure $300 in total bonuses.

New players in other states can sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook by clicking here. Bet $5 and get $200 in bonuses with a win. This is an opportunity to grab eight $25 bonus bets.

Other Promos Available This Week

DraftKings Sportsbook is among the best of the best when it comes to ongoing promos. Take a look at a few of the top options available this week:

  • The Shaq Pack: Basketball fans can opt into this offer and score two NBA profit boosts every single Wednesday this season.
  • 30% NHL Profit Boost: Grab this boost for any same game parlay on Wednesday’s NHL slate. This is a chance to boost the odds on any matchup.
  • 30% DAL-DET Boost: Gear up for a pivotal Thursday Night Football matchup with this massive boost. Opt into this offer and grab a 30% profit boost for any same game parlay with at least three legs.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+. Physically present in Missouri. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $300 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Excludes customers who redeem prelaunch signup offer. Terms: sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Ends 1/4/26 at 11:59 PM CST. Sponsored by DK.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Sports | XL Media

Tags:

draftkings
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up