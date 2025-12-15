Dolphins vs. Steelers: DraftKings Promo Code Scores $200 Monday Night Football Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code offer and start betting on the NBA, NHL, Monday Night Football or any other game. Set up a new account and lock in this bonus. Click here to start signing up.







New players can turn a $5 winning wager into a $200 bonus. Anyone who signs up in Missouri can bet $5 to win $300 in bonuses instantly.

DraftKings Sportsbook has tons of ways to get in on the action this week. Start with a sign-up bonus before checking out the other in-app offers.

Click here to redeem this DraftKings promo code offer and bet $5 to get $200 in bonuses with a win. Click here to sign up in Missouri and turn a $5 bet into a $300 instant bonus.

DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $200 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Using the Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus With a Win (Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus in Missouri) In-App Bonuses Thursday Night Football 30% Same-Game Parlay Boost, Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ Bonus Last Verified On December 15, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

New players have a chance to grab a 40-1 odds boost on Monday. Create a new account and start with a $5 bet on the NFL or any other sport. If that bet wins, players will receive $200 in bonuses.

This is the perfect way to sign up and test out the DraftKings Sportsbook app, which is available via the App Store or Google Play Store. Players who pick a winner on this initial wager will have eight $25 bonus bets to use throughout the week.

Remember, new users in Missouri will be eligible for a $300 instant bonus. Place a $5 bet on the NFL, NBA, NHL, college basketball or any other sport. That will be enough to win 12 $25 bonus bets.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

First things first, there is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer. Follow the step-by-step instructions below to get in on the action:

Click here to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page.

to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new user profile.

Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Bet $5 on the NFL, NBA, NHL, college basketball or any other sport. Get $200 in bonuses with a win.

Place a $5 bet in Missouri to win $300 in bonuses instantly (paid out as 12 $25 bonus bets).

Steelers vs. Dolphins Betting Preview, Odds

The Dolphins are clinging to playoff hopes and desperately need a win on Monday Night Football. With that said, the Steelers can take a stranglehold on the AFC North with a win in this game. DraftKings Sportsbook will have a ton of different ways to bet on Steelers-Dolphins. Take a look at the current odds on this matchup (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Miami Dolphins: +3 (-105) // Over 42.5 (-108) // +142

+3 (-105) // Over 42.5 (-108) // +142 Pittsburgh Steelers: -3 (-115) // Under 42.5 (-112) // -170

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.