Crosby scores 58th, 59th career goals against Flyers in Penguins’ dominant 5-1 victory

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pittsburgh star Sidney Crosby scored his 58th and 59th career goals against the Philadelphia Flyers and his continued excellence in the cross-state rivalry helped lead the Penguins to a 5-1 win on Monday night.

Crosby, who has 18 goals this season, has dominated the Flyers like no other visiting player has done in Philadelphia’s franchise history. Crosby has 59 goals and 137 points in 92 games against Philadelphia, the most in both categories any opponent has ever put up on the Flyers.

He owns the Flyers.

The Flyers promoted the game all night as a Keystone Rivalry game but the series — even as fans voraciously booed Crosby with each touch — has never been much of a rivalry. Crosby has won three Stanley Cup titles while the Flyers have won only two in franchise history, in 1974 and 1975. Crosby wasn’t even born until 1987.

Crosby did enough damage to snap the Flyers’ modest three-game winning streak.

Rick Tocchet has the Flyers hopeful of a playoff berth in his first season since he returned to the franchise as coach. Tocchet knows how to win a Stanley Cup. He won one as a player and two as an assistant coach — both with the Penguins.

Crosby scored to give the Penguins a 1-0 lead — his 60th career road game-opening goal — and added a wrist shot through traffic on the power play for a 2-1 lead in the second period. Bryan Rust scored his eighth goal in the second for a 3-1 lead. Thomas Novak and Kevin Hayes scored in the third.

The 38-year-old Crosby has 1,716 career points and is close to eclipsing Mario Lemieux’s 1,723 for most in franchise history. Lemieux owned the team when Crosby captioned the Penguins to championships in 2009, 2016 and 2017.

Tyson Foerster scored his 10th goal for the Flyers. Foerster dropped to his knees and clutched his right arm on a shot later in the period and skated straight to the locker room. He leads the Flyers in goals.

