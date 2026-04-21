Cole Palmer and João Pedro miss Chelsea game at Brighton because of injuries

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Chelsea winger Cole Palmer and forward João Pedro missed the team’s Premier League game against Brighton…

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Chelsea winger Cole Palmer and forward João Pedro missed the team’s Premier League game against Brighton on Tuesday because of lingering injuries, manager Liam Rosenior said.

Palmer, who played the full game Saturday when Chelsea lost 1-0 to Manchester United, has scored 10 goals in total this season.

“Cole has had a bit of tightness in his hamstring that he’s been carrying,” Rosenior told Sky Sports before kickoff. “He’s going to be out for this game, and we’ll see how he moves on for the FA Cup semifinal.”

Chelsea faces Leeds in the last four of the FA Cup on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

Rosenior’s team has lost four straight Premier League games and has been held scoreless in each one.

Pedro has netted 19 times in all competitions this campaign. He has a thigh injury and missed Saturday’s game against United.

Rosenior said he expects the Brazil international to be ready for Sunday’s game at Wembley.

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