Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus for Rockets-Lakers, NBA Playoffs, MLB Picks

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Dive into a fun night of NBA playoffs with a bonus in hand after redeeming the Underdog promo code WTOP. All new users who sign up with this welcome offer are able to receive a $50 bonus to use on these NBA playoff games tonight, or any other sport you are excited about.







The instantly awarded $50 in bonus entries can be used right away for your player prop entries for the NBA playoffs tonight.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for $50 NBA Bonus

Before tonight’s postseason tip-off between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers, make sure you claim your welcome bonus. Here is a quick breakdown of everything you need to know to take advantage of this exclusive offer:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified April 21st, 2026

Unlocking this Underdog promo code is a straightforward process designed to get you hunting for longshot value quickly. When you register for an account using promo code WTOP and play just $5 on your first entry, you will instantly receive $50 in bonus entries. We put a lot of stock in maximizing early capital, and this immediate bonus boost allows you to dive right into the NBA Postseason with extra flexibility to make your player projections for tonight’s pivotal Western Conference showdown.

Please note that this welcome offer is strictly reserved for new Underdog customers who have not previously registered on the platform. To be eligible to claim your $50 in bonus entries, you must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where Underdog operates. Ensure you meet these criteria before tip-off so you can seamlessly exploit market inefficiencies with your newly acquired bonus funds.

How to Use Your Underdog NBA Bonus Tonight

The Houston Rockets travel to face the Los Angeles Lakers in a pivotal playoff matchup scheduled to tip off tonight at 10:30 PM ET. Both squads are currently battling in Round 1 of the Western Conference Playoffs, looking to establish dominance after one completed game in this seven-game postseason series.

Rockets vs Lakers Prop Lines

Houston Rockets:

Alperen Sengun: 18.5 Points

18.5 Points Jabari Smith Jr.: 6.5 Rebounds

6.5 Rebounds Amen Thompson: 4.5 Assists

4.5 Assists Reed Sheppard: 2.5 Made 3-Pointers

2.5 Made 3-Pointers Tari Eason: 7.5 Points

Los Angeles Lakers:

LeBron James: 8.5 Assists

8.5 Assists Deandre Ayton: 12.5 Points

12.5 Points Luke Kennard: 12.5 Points

12.5 Points Rui Hachimura: 14.5 Points

14.5 Points Marcus Smart: 3.5 Assists

How to Redeem the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your bonus for tonight’s Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers playoff matchup is a straightforward process, but it is important to note that the exclusive promo code WTOP is required to unlock it. To begin, you will need to create and register an account by providing standard personal information. As a reminder, this promotion is exclusively available to new users who meet the required age and regional eligibility requirements for their specific location.

Once your new profile is set up, you must deposit at least $5 using one of the platform’s secure banking methods. Finally, just play a $5 entry on the NBA Postseason to officially activate the offer and receive your $50 in bonus entries.

When you are ready to put your bonus to work on tonight’s 10:30 PM ET clash, you will have two primary ways to structure your predictions to maximize value:

Standard Entry: This option requires you to select 2+ picks. A standard entry will trigger the largest payout, but keep in mind that all legs must hit in order for you to win.

This option requires you to select 2+ picks. A standard entry will trigger the largest payout, but keep in mind that all legs must hit in order for you to win. Flex Entry: The other option is to flex an entry with 3+ picks. While the maximum payout is slightly lower than a standard entry, it provides a built-in safety net—you can still receive some winnings even if a leg is incorrect.

Whether you are targeting Los Angeles’ star facilitators or Houston’s rebounding leaders, these flexible entry options allow you to tailor your strategy perfectly for tonight’s NBA action.