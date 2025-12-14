Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Secure $120 in Total Bonuses for NFL Week 15

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Set up a new account and claim a $20 sign-up bonus. From there, make an initial cash deposit and receive up to $100 in bonuses with this 100% match.

Chalkboard promo is setting new players up for success with multiple bonuses. Although these bonuses apply to a wide range of markets, we expect to see a lot of interest in the NFL on Sunday. Let’s dive deeper into the details of this exclusive offer.

Use Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP to unlock a $20 sign-up bonus and up to $100 in deposit matches. Click here to start the registration process.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $120 in Total Bonuses

Set up a new account on Chalkboard and start reaping the rewards with this promo. Remember, new players who take full advantage of this offer will receive up to $120 in total bonuses.

From there, we expect to see a lot of interest in the NFL games on Sunday. Players who pick winners with these bonuses will take home straight cash.

These bonuses are an opportunity for players to get a feel for the Chalkboard app, which is available on iOS via the App Store and Android via the Google Play Store.

How to Activate Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Creating a new account on Chalkboard is the only way to lock in these bonuses. Follow these simple steps to get in on the action:

Click here to start the registration process. Make sure to input promo code WTOP.

to start the registration process. Make sure to input promo code WTOP. Provide basic identifying information in the required fields to set up a new user profile and claim this $20 sign-up bonus.

Make a cash deposit using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Players will receive a 100% first deposit match up to $100 in bonuses.

Use the $120 in total bonuses to make picks on the NFL or any other sport this weekend.

NFL Week 15 Matchups

Start making picks on stars like Josh Allen, Drake Maye, Breece Hall, Matthew Stafford, Jaxson Dart, J.J. McCarthy, Patrick Mahomes, Quinshon Judkins, Trevor Lawrence, Caleb Williams, Sam Darnold and more. In fact, players can make picks on old man Philip Rivers in his first NFL appearance since 2020. Take a look at all 15 NFL matchups coming up on Sunday and Monday:

Bengals vs. Ravens

Eagles vs. Raiders

Texans vs. Cardinals

Chiefs vs. Cardinals

Patriots vs. Bills

Jaguars vs. Jets

Giants vs. Commanders

Bears vs. Browns

Saints vs. Panthers

Rams vs. Lions

Seahawks vs. Colts

Broncos vs. Packers

49ers vs. Titans

Cowboys vs. Vikings (Sunday Night Football)

Steelers vs. Dolphins (Monday Night Football)

