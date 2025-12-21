Live Radio
Home » Sports » Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code…

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM: Claim Upgraded $250 Bonus for NFL Week 16

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services
Activate the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP250BM in time for a fun NFL Week 16 slate of games today. All new users who claim this offer are able to secure a $250 deposit match, and use these bonus bets throughout the NFL games today.



Place a cash wager up to $250 to receive a 100% bet match. New players will receive bonus bets no matter the outcome of the original wager, although you do not have to bet the full amount of $250 if that is above your comfort level.
After a fun weekend of fights, college football playoffs and two NFL games, Sunday’s are all about the NFL, with a ton of important games for the playoff picture taking place today. There are also NBA games for basketball fans, along with college basketball.
Regardless of the sport you are excited about, make sure to first sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP250BM to take advantage of this bet match welcome offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM: Claim $250 Bonus

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code  WTOP250BM
New User Offer Bet Match up to $250
In-App Promos NFL Parlay Profit Boost, NFL Anytime TD Parlay Profit Boost, NFL FLIPS, NFL Odds Boosts, etc.
Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States
Bonus Last Verified On December 21, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP

For example, someone who places a $100 wager will receive a $100 bet match to use on any NFL wager today.

How to Redeem the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM

Creating a new account on Caesars Sportsbook is the only way to unlock this initial bet match. Sign up on a computer or mobile device in a few simple steps. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this offer:

  • Head to the sportsbook, choose the state you are located in, and apply promo code WTOP250BM.
  • Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.
  • Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.
  • Place a cash wager on any game in any sport to unlock a $250 bet match.
  • Use these bonus bets to make picks and win cash throughout the weekend.

NFL Anytime TD Parlay Profit Boost on Caesars Sportsbook

Parlay three or more anytime touchdown wagers for the NFL slate today, which is one of the most fun markets one can wager on in the NFL, and Caesars Sportsbook will boost the payout of that parlay. Here are some looks that we like for today:

  • Audric Estime
  • Justin Jefferson
  • Michael Wilson
  • Boosted from +1366 to +1537

Along with this profit boost, you can also check out the odds boosts section on the NFL tab, and find boosted NFL plays from there. The key difference here is that this tab will provide pre-populated plays that the sportsbook boosts the payout of, as opposed to you choosing the plays and having the parlay boosted from there.

STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21+ . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Sports | XL Media
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up