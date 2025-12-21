Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM: Claim Upgraded $250 Bonus for NFL Week 16

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM: Claim $250 Bonus
|Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code
|WTOP250BM
|New User Offer
|Bet Match up to $250
|In-App Promos
|NFL Parlay Profit Boost, NFL Anytime TD Parlay Profit Boost, NFL FLIPS, NFL Odds Boosts, etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|December 21, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
Create a new account and place your first wager on Caesars Sportsbook for this bet match offer, with the sportsbook matching any first-time wager up to $250.
For example, someone who places a $100 wager will receive a $100 bet match to use on any NFL wager today.
How to Redeem the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM
Creating a new account on Caesars Sportsbook is the only way to unlock this initial bet match. Sign up on a computer or mobile device in a few simple steps. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this offer:
- Head to the sportsbook, choose the state you are located in, and apply promo code WTOP250BM.
- Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.
- Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.
- Place a cash wager on any game in any sport to unlock a $250 bet match.
- Use these bonus bets to make picks and win cash throughout the weekend.
NFL Anytime TD Parlay Profit Boost on Caesars Sportsbook
Parlay three or more anytime touchdown wagers for the NFL slate today, which is one of the most fun markets one can wager on in the NFL, and Caesars Sportsbook will boost the payout of that parlay. Here are some looks that we like for today:
- Audric Estime
- Justin Jefferson
- Michael Wilson
- Boosted from +1366 to +1537
Along with this profit boost, you can also check out the odds boosts section on the NFL tab, and find boosted NFL plays from there. The key difference here is that this tab will provide pre-populated plays that the sportsbook boosts the payout of, as opposed to you choosing the plays and having the parlay boosted from there.
