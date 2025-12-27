Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM: Claim $250 Bonus for Bowls, NFL Games

This is a great welcome offer to sign up and redeem guaranteed bonus bets to use over the rest of the holiday season.

All you need to do is create a new account and place your first wager on Caesars Sportsbook for this bet match offer, with the sportsbook matching any first-time wager up to $250. So, no matter what you end up placing with your first wager, you are able to redeem guaranteed bonus bets up to $250 thanks to this welcome offer.

How to Activate the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM

Creating a new account on Caesars Sportsbook is the only way to unlock this initial bet match. Sign up on a computer or mobile device in a few simple steps. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this offer:

Head to the sportsbook, choose the state you are located in, and apply promo code WTOP250BM.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Place a cash wager on any game in any sport to unlock a $250 bet match.

Use these bonus bets to make picks and win cash throughout the weekend.

Best Odds Boosts

With a number NBA games on the schedule for tonight, it can be overwhelming on these large slates to try and find a play that you like. One way that Caesars Sportsbook has made this a little bit easier of a process is by offering odds boosts on pre-selected plays by the sportsbook.

This allows you to get some skin in the game on a matchup you might be excited about watching, but are unsure where to go from a betting perspective.

STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21+ . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.