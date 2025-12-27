Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM: Claim $250 Bonus for Bowls, NFL Games

Activate the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP250BM in time for the a loaded December Saturday of college football and NFL Week 17 action. All new users who claim this offer are able to secure a $250 deposit match to use on the NBA Friday betting slate, along with the three NCAAF bowl games, before getting a head start on the NFL games all weekend.
Place a cash wager up to $250 to receive a 100% bet match. New players will receive bonus bets no matter the outcome of the original wager. $250 is the max that Caesars Sportsbook will match, but you do not have to use the full amount. Those that might feel more comfortable with a $100 wager will instead get a $100 bet match with this welcome offer.
Redeem the Caesars Sportsbook WTOP250BM to receive a $250 bet match offer to use Friday night on the NBA and College Football bowl games.
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM: Claim $250 Bonus
|Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code
|WTOP250BM
|New User Offer
|Bet Match up to $250
|In-App Promos
|Holiday Profit Boost Bag, NFL Parlay Escalator, NFL FLIPS, NFL, NBA, NCAAF, Odds Boosts etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|December 27, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
This is a great welcome offer to sign up and redeem guaranteed bonus bets to use over the rest of the holiday season.
All you need to do is create a new account and place your first wager on Caesars Sportsbook for this bet match offer, with the sportsbook matching any first-time wager up to $250. So, no matter what you end up placing with your first wager, you are able to redeem guaranteed bonus bets up to $250 thanks to this welcome offer.
How to Activate the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM
Creating a new account on Caesars Sportsbook is the only way to unlock this initial bet match. Sign up on a computer or mobile device in a few simple steps. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this offer:
- Head to the sportsbook, choose the state you are located in, and apply promo code WTOP250BM.
- Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.
- Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.
- Place a cash wager on any game in any sport to unlock a $250 bet match.
- Use these bonus bets to make picks and win cash throughout the weekend.
Best Odds Boosts
With a number NBA games on the schedule for tonight, it can be overwhelming on these large slates to try and find a play that you like. One way that Caesars Sportsbook has made this a little bit easier of a process is by offering odds boosts on pre-selected plays by the sportsbook.
This allows you to get some skin in the game on a matchup you might be excited about watching, but are unsure where to go from a betting perspective.
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21+ . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.