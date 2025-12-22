Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM: Claim $250 Bonus for 49ers-Colts MNF

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Take advantage of a $250 bet match by signing up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP250BM for Monday Night Football tonight between the 49ers and the Colts. All new users who create a new account can dive into this MNF game tonight, along with the NBA and NHL games for a $250 bet match welcome offer.







Sign up with a new account and place a cash wager Monday Night Football, or any other game tonight, and receive a 100% bet match on that initial wager up to $250. While you do not have to risk the full $250 amount, this is a nice way to get your account started.

The 49ers need to keep winning to keep up with their division-mates in the Rams and Seahawks, who are both currently one game ahead of them. Standing in their way is a Colts team led by 44 year old Phillip Rivers, making his second start after coming out of retirement. It should be an entertaining game, and Caesars Sportsbook has you covered with a MNF SGP profit boost, odds boosts and more of the game tonight.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM for $250 MNF Bet Match

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM New User Offer Bet Match up to $250 In-App Promos NFL MNF SGP Profit Boost, Basketball Parlay Escalator, NFL FLIPS, NFL, NBA Odds Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On December 22, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This welcome offer allows you to place your first wager on Caesars Sportsbook, and they will match your first bet up to $250. You can place this initial wager on any sport and market, and, as mentioned earlier, you do not have to play the full amount if you would feel more comfortable with a lower wager say, for $100.

Same-Game Parlay Profit Boost for MNF Tonight

Use this opportunity to play your favorite 3+ leg SGP for MNF, and use a boost on Caesars Sportsbook for a higher payout.

The Colts season took a turn for the worst when QB Daniel Jones went down with a torn achilles, but they brought in Phillip Rivers to try and salvage the season that was high in playoff hopes before the injury to Jones. It should at least be an entertaining game, watching Rivers play again.

Here are our three favorite legs for the game tonight, which you can boost thanks this promotion:

George Kittle over 67.5 receiving yards

Jonathan Taylor over 19.5 receiving yards

Brock Purdy under 244.5 passing yards

Boosted from +725 to +815

How to Sign Up With the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM

Creating a new account on Caesars Sportsbook is the only way to unlock this initial bet match. Sign up on a computer or mobile device in a few simple steps. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this offer:

Head to the sportsbook, choose the state you are located in, and apply promo code WTOP250BM.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Place a cash wager on any game in any sport to unlock a $250 bet match.

Use these bonus bets to make picks and win cash throughout the weekend.