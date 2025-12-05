Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Claim 20 100% Boosts for NBA, CFB Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

All new users are able to double their winnings with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X. Sign up with this promo code offer to claim 20 100% profit boost tokens to use on the NBA, CBB and CFB games tonight, along with football over the rest of the weekend.



Create a new account and place a $1 wager on any game in any sport. No matter what happens on that first bet, players will receive 20 100% profit boosts. This is a nice, stress-free way to lock-in profit boost tokens to double winnings on 20 separate wagers.

The weekend is filled with football on Saturday and Sunday, but do not miss out on a fun Friday slate that features 12 NBA games, three college football games and a fun college basketball card.

Redeem Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X to receive 20 100% profit boost tokens.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X Unlocks 20 Profit Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X New User Offer Bet $1, Get (20) 100% Profit Boost Tokens In-App Promos NFL Parlay Escalator, 30% NHL Parlay Profit Boost, NBA Parlay Escalator, CFB Parlay Profit Boost, Caesars Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On December 5, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

All you need to do is place a $1 bet on any game tonight to redeem this welcome offer. New users who sign up and place that wager will receive 20 100% profit boosts to use throughout the week. There is no better offer out there when it comes to locking in profit boosts to use as the sports calendar heats up.

Any sport and market is valid for one of these profit boost tokens, meaning you can use them on any NFL, NBA, NCAAF game, or any other sport. You can also use them on main lines to player props, so back your favorite player to record a double-double in the NBA tonight, or score a touchdown on the NFL Sunday slate.

Best Odds Boosts on Caesars Sportsbook Friday Night

Once you have signed up and claimed the profit boosts, it is time to check out everything else offered on the app. One additional way to get in on the action is by using the odds boosts section, which are boosted plays for pretty much any sport.

For tonight, there are NBA and CFB odds boosts, detailed below:

Heat, Cavaliers, Nuggets & Pistons All Win (+725)

Nikola Jokic 30+ Points & 14+ Rebounds (+330)

Jacksonville State, Boise State & Tulane All Win (+625)

Getting Started With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X

Creating a new account on Caesars Sportsbook is a stress-free process. It only takes a few minutes for players to sign up and start reaping the rewards. Take a look at these step-by-step instructions to sign up:

Click here , choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOP20X.

, choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOP20X. Provide basic identifying information in the required fields to set up a new account.

Deposit at least $10 in cash using any of the available payment methods.

Place a $1 wager on the NFL or any other sport to unlock 20 100% profit boosts.

Use these 100% profit boosts to double your winnings on any game this week.

Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPMO in Missouri for those located in the Show-Me state. Players can turn a $5 winning bet into a $150 bonus.