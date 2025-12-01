Caesars Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code WTOPMO: Claim Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus for Monday Launch

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Place a $5 bet on the game of your choice after signing up with the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code. If it wins, you’ll be awarded with a $150 bonus.

The minimum odds are set at -500, meaning you can find a market with odds around -400 to have a great chance at winning the bonus. Browse through the different props for Monday Night Football. The Patriots will be taking on the Giants to end Week 13 of the NFL season.

Caesars Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code Unlocks $150 Bonus

Caesars Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code WTOPMO New User Offer Bet $5, $150 Bonus In-App Promos NFL Flips, Daily Odds Boosts, Million Dollar Parlay Payday, NBA Cup Finals Giveaway, Caesars Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Missouri Bonus Last Verified On December 1, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Start by placing a $5 bet on the Giants vs. Patriots. Then, check out a variety of odds boosts for select markets.

Drake Maye over 1.5 pass TDs and Jaxson Dart over 29.5 rush yards (+200)

Tyron Tracy Jr. over 49.5 rush yards and a TD (+360)

TreVeyon Henderson over 99.5 rushing + receiving yards and a TD (+340)

Stefon Diggs scores the first touchdown of the game (+800)

Hunter Henry and Theo Johnson each score a TD (+1100)

These daily odds boosts aren’t exclusive to the NFL. Find options for the NBA, NHL and college sports. The Blues have a matchup against the Ducks on Monday night.

Guide to Sign Up with the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code

Complete these easy steps to score a bonus for the first week of sports betting in the Show-Me State. It only takes a couple of minutes to create an account.

Click here to use the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code WTOPMO. Fill in your email address, date of birth, full legal name and residential address to verify your identity. Use an accepted payment method to deposit. These include debit cards, PayPal, Venmo and online banking. Bet $5.

A winning bet will release a $150 bonus.

Million Dollar Parlay Payday Each Week of the NFL Season

Opt-in to the Million Dollar Parlay Payday each week of the NFL season and have a chance to win a share of $50,000 in bonus bets. All you must do win a parlay with odds of +5000 or longer.

This is a great way to place your first bets on the next Chiefs game, which is a must-win for Kansas City. They will be taking on the Texans on Sunday Night Football. They’ll finish the season with games against the Chargers, Titans, Broncos and Raiders.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+. Physically present in Missouri.