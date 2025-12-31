Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for NBA, College Football Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Create an entry up to $100 with the Boom Fantasy promo code. If it doesn’t win, you’ll receive a bonus refund.

Enter a contest by combining NBA picks. You’ll find markets on New Year’s Eve for the Warriors vs. Hornets, Timberwolves vs. Hawks, Magic vs. Pacers, Suns vs. Cavaliers, Pelicans vs. Bulls, Knicks vs. Spurs, Nuggets vs. Raptors, Wizards vs. Bucks and Trail Blazers vs. Thunder.

Make NBA Picks with the Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP

The traditional Pick’Em game is the most popular. Make multiple selections (Over/Under) to create an NBA entry. There will be totals for points, rebounds, assists, three pointers and more stats. For example, take Stephen Curry to record more or less than 28.5 points.

But this isn’t the only way you can win cash on this DFS app. Here are short explanations of the other types of games:

Pick & Spin: Make two picks and determine your multiplier by spinning the wheel. You can win up to 1,000X for a limited time.

Boom Bingo: Select markets to fill in a Bingo board. Win 3X by getting three picks in a row or 500X with a cover all.

Squad Ride: Choose three players and reach milestones to win up to 20X.

Boom Fantasy Promo Code: How to Use the $100 Risk-Free Entry

Finish 2025 with a risk-free entry. New customers in eligible states can complete these steps to sign up:

Click here to use the Boom Fantasy promo code WTOP. Enter your name, email address and birthdate to confirm your identity and age. Make a deposit with any accepted banking method. Enter a $100 contest.

A loss will instantly result in a bonus refund. Create an entry of the same amount later this week.

Daily Bonuses for College Football Contests

There are new bonuses every day for customers, like Wednesday Drops. Receive a bonus to use toward any college football bowl games. Make picks on the College Football Playoff matchup between No. 10 Miami and No. 2 Ohio State. Browse through markets for Julian Sayin, Carson Beck, Jeremiah Smith, Bo Jackson, Mark Fletcher Jr. and other players.

Opt-in to another bonus for the remaining quarterfinal games on Thursday. It’ll be No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 4 Texas Tech, No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 1 Indiana and No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 3 Georgia. There are options for passing yards, touchdowns, receptions, rushing yards and much more.

