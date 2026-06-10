FanDuel Predicts Promo Code: Claim $25 Sign-Up Bonus for Basketball, Baseball, Soccer Predictions

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The FanDuel Predicts promo code offer provides a $25 bonus to use for FanDuel Predicts on all basketball, baseball and soccer action this week. Click here to sign up on iOS or click here to get started with an Android.













FanDuel Predicts Promo Code Offer for $25 Sign-Up Bonus

FanDuel Predicts Promo Code No Promo Code Needed New FanDuel Predicts User Offer $25 When You Sign-Up Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified June 10th, 2026

As the San Antonio Spurs prepare to take on the New York Knicks in this postseason clash, new FanDuel Predicts customers can capitalize on an exclusive welcome offer. By registering an account ahead of tip-off, you automatically receive $25 when you sign up to allocate toward your daily picks. This provides a measurable mathematical advantage, supplying bonus funds right out of the gate to back your NBA playoff predictions.

This straightforward promotion is strictly reserved for new FanDuel Predicts customers who are at least 18 years of age. Unlike many regional sportsbook promotions, FanDuel Predicts is widely accessible across all 50 states. This allows basketball fans nationwide to claim their $25 bonus and take a data-driven approach to this Spurs-Knicks showdown.

Predict on NBA Finals Game 4 Tonight

Team Probability New York Knicks 54.27% San Antonio Spurs 45.73%

The Knicks head into this game still up 2-1 in the series even after losing Game 3, with an opportunity to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series with another home game at Madison Square Garden. The Spurs, on the other hand, hope to head back to San Antonio with home-court advantage back in their favor.

When evaluating the underlying metrics for this NBA Finals matchup, the Knicks hold distinct statistical advantages that position them as the analytically sound pick. New York boasts an elite 16.2 Net Rating (estimated points scored minus points allowed per 100 possessions), a significant step up from San Antonio’s solid but noticeably lower 9.8 Net Rating. Furthermore, the Knicks maintain a commanding edge on the glass, securing 55.0% of available rebounds (Tot REB%). That metric consistently outpaces the Spurs, who currently sit at a 52.2% Total Rebound Percentage. While postseason basketball always carries inherent variance, the data suggests the Knicks hold the clear statistical upper hand.

How to Activate the FanDuel Predicts Promo Code Offer

Claiming this welcome offer is a logical, streamlined process. Follow these exact steps to activate the promotion and secure your bonus before the scheduled Eastern Time tip-off:

Download the App: Search for the FanDuel Predicts app on your preferred iOS or Android mobile device and download it. Create an Account: Open the app and begin registration. You will need to enter standard personal information, including your name, email address, date of birth, and home address. Verify Your Identity: To comply with standard security and eligibility protocols, you will be prompted to provide valid proof of identification. No Promo Code Needed! Claim Your Bonus: Once registration and identity verification are successfully processed, the $25 bonus will be credited to your new account.

Upon completion, your bonus funds will be active and ready to deploy. Navigate to the NBA tab within the app and start building your data-backed picks for tonight’s game.