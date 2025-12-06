Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim $210 Bonus for UFC 323, NBA and NFL Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Make UFC, NBA and NFL picks this weekend after using the Betr promo code WTOP. Register here to claim this two-part welcome offer.









New customers who sign up with the Betr promo code will receive an instant $10 bonus followed by a 50% deposit match up to $200. Grab up to a $210 bonus to use for entries.

The home page displays the trending players, many of which are in the NBA. Find markets for the Pelicans vs. Nets, Hawks vs. Wizards, Warriors vs. Cavaliers, Bucks vs. Pistons, Kings vs. Heat, Clippers vs. Timberwolves and Rockets vs. Mavericks. In addition to the welcome offer, you’ll find daily discounts, multiplier bonuses and more promotions on this daily fantasy sports app.

Click here to use the Betr promo code WTOP and collect a $210 bonus for daily fantasy.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for UFC 323

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus + 50% Deposit Match Up To $200 In-App Promos 2-Pick Mystery Multiplier, Injury Protection, Discounts, Nukes, Boosts, Ballers Club, Exclusive Giveaways, etc. Bonus Last Verified On Dec. 6, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

We have a great main card set for UFC 323, which includes two title fights. The main card begins at 10 pm ET at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. These are just some of the popular markets for the bouts. Combine several picks to increase your potential winnings.

Merab Dvalishvili: 110.5 significant strikes

Petr Yan: 0.5 decision win

Alexandre Pantoja: 3.5 takedowns

Tatsuro Taira: 39.5 significant strikes

Henry Cejudo: 43.5 significant strikes

Joshua Van: 87.5 significant strikes

Payton Talbott: 0.5 finishes

Brandon Moreno: 47.5 significant strikes

Bogdan Guskov: 10.5 fight time

Jan Blachowicz: 0.5 knockouts

Steps for Using the Betr Promo Code

Grab a fantasy bonus for a busy weekend in sports by taking these simple steps. It only takes new customers a few minutes to sign up:

Click here to use the Betr promo code WTOP. Provide your email, date of birth, residential address and other account information to confirm your identity. Make a deposit using a debit card or PayPal using a 50% deposit match.

The initial $10 bonus is awarded after registration. Then, your next bonus depends on the amount of your deposit. Redeem the max $200 bonus by making a $400 deposit.

Apply Bonus to NFL Week 14 Entries

Use some of your bonus on Sunday for NFL picks. Key matchups include the Bengals vs. Bills, Colts vs. Jaguars, Steelers vs. Ravens, Bears vs. Packers and Texans vs. Chiefs. Several teams need a win to have a chance to make the playoffs.

Browse through markets for passing yards, rushing yards, touchdowns, sacks, receptions and more. Select any players to view stats over the past few games and do some research before making entries.

Try using the 2-Pick Mystery Multiplier up to five times a day. You can win up to 1,000X your entry with just two picks. Certain customers will qualify for the Ballers Club, which is the VIP program that supplies exclusive perks.

Register through the links on this page to use the Betr promo code WTOP. Lock-in a $10 bonus and use a 50% deposit match up to $200.