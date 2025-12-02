BetMGM Missouri Bonus Code WTOP1500: Claim $1,500 First Bet for NBA Games This Week

BetMGM Missouri Bonus Code WTOP1500 for $1,500 First Bet
|BetMGM Missouri Bonus Code
|WTOP1500
|New User Offer
|Get a $100 Bonus for Making an Early Deposit and a $1,500 First Bet
|Terms and Conditions
|Missouri Sports Betting Launch
|December 1, 2025
|Bonus Last Verified On
|December 2, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
As mentioned earlier, sports betting officially launched in Missouri on December 1st. The bill was first passed in November 2024, and finally went live after jumping through some hurdles.
BetMGM is allowing users to place a large wager, up to $1,500, and receive bonus bets back if that first wager settles as a loss. Winning wagers will be paid out via cash winnings, per usual, so you can think of this as two opportunities to win big with your first wager on BetMGM.
Additional, In-App Promos on BetMGM
All new users in Missouri are able to claim this $1,500 first bet offer, but that is not where the promotions stop for everybody playing on BetMGM.
Check out the promos section on a daily basis and see what is offered for the games. For tonight, here is what the sportsbook is offering for the games:
- College Basketball Odds Boost: Enjoy a boosted payout for your favorite CBB wager tonight.
- NHL Odds Boost Token: Place your first wager on the NHL for an odds boost.
- NHL $10K Hat Trick Jackpot: Bet on a player to score, and if they score at least 3 goals you will win a share of a $10K pool, split between all other users who chose that player.
Register the BetMGM Missouri Bonus Code WTOP1500
Prepare for the first day of sports betting in the Show-Me State by taking these steps to create an account today:
- Head to the sportsbook and use the BetMGM Missouri bonus code WTOP1500.
- Enter your name, email, date of birth and other account information to confirm your identity.
- Deposit using online banking, PayPal, Apple Pay, credit/debit card, etc.
- Wager up to $1,500 now that sports betting is live.
A losing wager will release a bonus refund. If the loss is $50 or over, you’ll receive five bonus bets that are each 20% of the qualifying wager.