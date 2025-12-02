Live Radio
Home » Sports » BetMGM Missouri Bonus Code…

BetMGM Missouri Bonus Code WTOP1500: Claim $1,500 First Bet for NBA Games This Week

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services
The wait is over! Sports betting has officially launched in Missouri, starting on December 1st. All new users are able to sign up and redeem the BetMGM Missouri bonus code WTOP1500. This welcome offer will enable all users to receive a $1,500 first bet offer for the NBA, NHL or any other sport tonight.



All new users who claim this bonus code offer will receive a $1,500 first bet offer, which will back up your first wager on the app, up to that amount. Place your first wager on BetMGM and receive bonus bets back should that settle as a loss. This initial bet can be placed on any sport and market, ranging from a longshot to those risk-rakers or a safer play for those more risk-averse.
So, sign up with the BetMGM Missouri bonus code WTOP1500 to receive a $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Missouri Bonus Code WTOP1500 for $1,500 First Bet

BetMGM Missouri Bonus Code WTOP1500
New User Offer Get a $100 Bonus for Making an Early Deposit and a $1,500 First Bet
Terms and Conditions 21+ and present in MO. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.
Missouri Sports Betting Launch December 1, 2025
Bonus Last Verified On December 2, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP

As mentioned earlier, sports betting officially launched in Missouri on December 1st. The bill was first passed in November 2024, and finally went live after jumping through some hurdles.

BetMGM is allowing users to place a large wager, up to $1,500, and receive bonus bets back if that first wager settles as a loss. Winning wagers will be paid out via cash winnings, per usual, so you can think of this as two opportunities to win big with your first wager on BetMGM.

Additional, In-App Promos on BetMGM

All new users in Missouri are able to claim this $1,500 first bet offer, but that is not where the promotions stop for everybody playing on BetMGM.

Check out the promos section on a daily basis and see what is offered for the games. For tonight, here is what the sportsbook is offering for the games:

  • College Basketball Odds Boost: Enjoy a boosted payout for your favorite CBB wager tonight.
  • NHL Odds Boost Token: Place your first wager on the NHL for an odds boost.
  • NHL $10K Hat Trick Jackpot: Bet on a player to score, and if they score at least 3 goals you will win a share of a $10K pool, split between all other users who chose that player.

Register the BetMGM Missouri Bonus Code WTOP1500

Prepare for the first day of sports betting in the Show-Me State by taking these steps to create an account today:

  1. Head to the sportsbook and use the BetMGM Missouri bonus code WTOP1500.
  2. Enter your name, email, date of birth and other account information to confirm your identity.
  3. Deposit using online banking, PayPal, Apple Pay, credit/debit card, etc.
  4. Wager up to $1,500 now that sports betting is live.

A losing wager will release a bonus refund. If the loss is $50 or over, you’ll receive five bonus bets that are each 20% of the qualifying wager.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Sports | XL Media

Tags:

BetMGM
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up