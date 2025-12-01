Live Radio
BetMGM Missouri Bonus Code WTOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Sports Betting Launch Week

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services
The time is now to sign up and redeem the BetMGM Missouri bonus code WTOP1500 now that sports betting has officially launched in Missouri, as of today. This welcome offer will enable all users to receive a $1,500 bet offer for the NFL MNF, NBA, NHL or any other sport tonight.



All those located in Missouri who sign up with this bonus code will receive a $1,500 first bet, which will back up your first wager on the app up to that amount. This gives you some freedom on the first wager you place today, as you know you will be able to receive bonus bets back should it lose.
Use this opportunity to dive into the Monday Night Football game tonight between the Giants and the Patriots. After signing up, you can use promotions such as the first touchdown second chance to enhance the experience for the game tonight. There are also NBA, NHL and college sports going on tonight as well.
So, sign up with the BetMGM Missouri bonus code WTOP1500 to receive a $1,500 first bet now that sports betting is legal in Missouri.

BetMGM Missouri Bonus Code WTOP1500 for $1,500 First Bet

BetMGM Missouri Bonus Code WTOP1500
New User Offer Get a $100 Bonus for Making an Early Deposit and a $1,500 First Bet
Terms and Conditions 21+ and present in MO. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.
Missouri Sports Betting Launch December 1, 2025
Bonus Last Verified On December 1, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP

Today is the first day that sports betting is legal in Missouri, and BetMGM is helping you get started by offering this first bet opportunity.

Sign up using the links anywhere on this page, and you will be able to back up your first wager on BetMGM up to $1,500.

How to Register with the BetMGM Missouri Bonus Code WTOP1500

Prepare for the first day of sports betting in the Show-Me State by taking these steps to create an account today:

  1. Head to the sportsbook and use the BetMGM Missouri bonus code WTOP1500.
  2. Enter your name, email, date of birth and other account information to confirm your identity.
  3. Deposit using online banking, PayPal, Apple Pay, credit/debit card, etc.
  4. Wager up to $1,500 now that sports betting is live.

A losing wager will release a bonus refund. If the loss is $50 or over, you’ll receive five bonus bets that are each 20% of the qualifying wager.

MNF First Touchdown Second Chance Promo

As mentioned earlier, BetMGM has a fun promotion available for all NFL games, which is a first touchdown second chance promo. This allows you to place a wager on who you think is going to score the first touchdown on Monday Night Football tonight, and receive bonus bets back if your player does not score the first touchdown of the game but does score the second one.

So, you will at least be able to get something back in the scenario that your player does not score the first touchdown. Here are some of the top players in terms of odds to score first:

  • TreVeyon Henderson: +500
  • Stefon Diggs: +750
  • Hunter Henry: +1100

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See BetMGM.com for Terms. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.

