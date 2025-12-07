BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Texans-Chiefs SNF

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 for $150 Chiefs-Texans Bonus

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 or TOP1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win (NJ, PA, MI and WV Only) or $1,500 First Bet In-App Promos for the NFL NFL Profit Boost Pack, NFL First TD Second Chance, NBA Odds Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On December 7, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Start with a $10 bet to win $150 in bonuses in select states (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or place a $1,500 first bet. There is a minimum $10 deposit required and bonus bets expire in seven days.

NFL First TD Second Chance for SNF Tonight

This is a huge SNF game tonight, as both the Texans and the Chiefs are currently on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoff race, and both are in need of wins tonight to help keep their playoff hopes alive.

Before we get into all that, however, make sure to redeem this welcome offer on BetMGM. Register with BetMGM bonus code TOP150 and bet $10 to get a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV). Sign up with bonus code TOP1500 to grab a $1,500 first bet in other states, including Missouri.

BetMGM has one of the most fun NFL promotions out there, that is also unique to the sportsbook. It is called the BetMGM second chance promotion, which allows you to get your cash back on the first touchdown market.

Place a wager on you think is going to score the first touchdown in the Texans vs. Chiefs game tonight, and you will receive bonus bets back if your selected player ends up scoring the second touchdown of the game as opposed to the first one.

In terms of odds, here are the top five most likely players to score the first touchdown according to BetMGM:

Rashee Rice: +650

Woody Marks: +750

Kareem Hunt: +750

Nico Collins: +900

Travis Kelce: +1000

Signing Up With the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150

Set up a new account on BetMGM Sportsbook and start reaping the rewards. Here is a quick breakdown of the registration process:

Use the links and bonus codes that correspond with your state. Use bonus code TOP150 to sign up in MI, NJ, PA and WV. Input bonus code TOP1500 to register in other states.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

From there, start wagering on Sunday Night Football between the Texans and Chiefs on BetMGM.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.