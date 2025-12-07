BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Claim $150 Bonus for NFL Week 14 Sunday Games

Live Radio
New players can sign up with BetMGM bonus code TOP150 to receive one of two welcome offers to use on the NFL Sunday slate today. Your state will determine which of the two offers you receive, which can be used on any NFL game today, including Bengals-Bills, Bears-Packers and Texans-Chiefs tonight.



Sign up in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia and place a $10 bet. If that bet wins, players will receive $150 in bonuses. New users in other locations, including Missouri, can sign up with bonus code TOP1500 and claim a $1,500 first bet. Any losses on that initial wager will trigger a refund in bonus bets.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 for $150 NFL Bonus

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 or TOP1500
New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win (NJ, PA, MI and WV Only) or $1,500 First Bet
In-App Promos for the NFL NFL Profit Boost Pack, NFL First TD Second Chance, NBA Odds Boost, EPL Up 2 Win Instantly Early Payout, etc.
Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States
Bonus Last Verified On December 7, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP
Dive into a loaded Sunday slate of games and place wagers on QB passing props, anytime touchdowns and more with BetMGM.
Register with BetMGM bonus code TOP150 and bet $10 to get a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV). Sign up with bonus code TOP1500 to grab a $1,500 first bet in other states, including Missouri.

As mentioned earlier, your location will determine which of these two welcome offers is available to you. All you need to do is sign up with this bonus code, and BetMGM will use your location to determine which offer is valid for you.

Start with a $10 bet to win $150 in bonuses in select states (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or place a $1,500 first bet. There is a minimum $10 deposit required and bonus bets expire in seven days.

Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150

Set up a new account on BetMGM Sportsbook and start reaping the rewards. Here is a quick breakdown of the registration process:

  • Use the links and bonus codes that correspond with your state.
    • Use bonus code TOP150 to sign up in MI, NJ, PA and WV.
    • Input bonus code TOP1500 to register in other states.
  • Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.
  • Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

From there, dive into the NFL slate today and place wagers on any NFL game of your choice.

Best NFL Promotions on BetMGM Today

Once you have signed up and claimed the welcome offer available to you, it is time to dive into the NFL slate. BetMGM is generous enough to offer multiple promotions for the games, making it a little more fun to place your favorite wagers.

Here is what you can opt-in to for the NFL slate today:

  • NFL Profit Boost Pack: This promotion will give you three separate odds boosts tokens, to boost three separate NFL wagers today.
  • NFL Anytime TD First Bet Second Chance: Place a wager on the first touchdown market in any NFL game today, and receive bonus bets back should your selected player score the second touchdown as opposed to the first one.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

