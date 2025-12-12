BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Claim $150 Bonus for NBA + NCAAB Top 25 Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

After a couple lighter nights, the NBA is back with a full slate of games Friday night, and you can get in on the action by signing up with the BetMGM bonus code TOP150. Signing up with this bonus code will allow you to receive one of two welcome offers, depending on the state you are located in.

Users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia can sign up and place a $10 bet. If that bet wins, players will receive $150 in bonuses. New users in other locations, including Missouri, can sign up with bonus code TOP1500 and claim a $1,500 first bet. Any losses on that initial wager will trigger a refund in bonus bets.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 for $150 Chiefs-Texans Bonus

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 or TOP1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win (NJ, PA, MI and WV Only) or $1,500 First Bet In-App Promos for the NFL NHL Odds Boost, NHL $10K Jackpot, NFL No Sweat Bet, NFL First TD Second Chance, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On December 12, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Start with a $10 bet to win $150 in bonuses in select states (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or place a $1,500 first bet. There is a minimum $10 deposit required and bonus bets expire in seven days.

Regardless of what state you are located in, these are flexible offers designed to get you started off on the right foot. You can either receive a $150 bonus by winning your first wager, or back up a large wager as your first bet on the app. Either way, redeem this welcome offer and then dive into the NBA slate tonight.

How to Redeem the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150

Set up a new account on BetMGM Sportsbook and start reaping the rewards. Here is a quick breakdown of the registration process:

Use the links and bonus codes that correspond with your state. Use bonus code TOP150 to sign up in MI, NJ, PA and WV. Input bonus code TOP1500 to register in other states.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

From there, start wagering on Monday Night Football between the Eagles and Chargers on BetMGM.

Best NFL Sunday Promotions on BetMGM

The full Sunday slate is still a couple days away, but it is never too early to check out the promotions and dive into the slate of games. There are a ton of solid matchups, including Bengals-Ravens, Bills-Patriots, Broncos-Packers, Lions-Rams and Chiefs-Chargers.

BetMGM is generous enough to offer a couple promotions for the games on Sunday, detailed below:

NFL SGP Profit Boost: Enjoy a boosted payout to a 3+ leg same-game parlay placed for any game on Sunday.

Enjoy a boosted payout to a 3+ leg same-game parlay placed for any game on Sunday. NFL First TD Second Chance: Place a wager on the first touchdown market for the game tonight, and receive bonus bets back if your player scores the second touchdown of the game.