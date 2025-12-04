BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Claim $150 Bonus for Cowboys-Lions Thursday Night

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 for $150 Bonus
|BetMGM Bonus Code
|TOP150 or TOP1500
|New User Offer
|Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win (NJ, PA, MI and WV Only) or $1,500 First Bet
|In-App Promos
|NFL No Sweat Token, NFL First TD Second Chance, NHL $10K Jackpot etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|New Players 21+ in Eligible States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|December 4, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
There are two different options available for all new users who sign up with this welcome offer on BetMGM.
You can either claim a $150 bonus with a winning wager if you located in one of NJ, PA, MI and WV, or a $1,500 first bet offer and the ability to back up a large initial wager for those located in all other valid BetMGM states.
BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: How to Sign Up
Follow our guide to register and redeem the best welcome offer in your state:
- Follow the appropriate links to use BetMGM promo code TOP150 or TOP1500.
- Enter your date of birth, email address and other essential info to verify your identity.
- Make a deposit using an accepted payment method, like a debit card, PayPal or online banking.
- Win your first $10 bet in NJ, PA, MI and WV to collect a $150 bonus. Wager up to $1,500 in other locations and get a bonus refund after a loss.
TNF Betting Promotions via BetMGM
As mentioned earlier, TNF features a fantastic game between the Cowboys and Lions tonight. Both teams need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, and the Lions will not have any excuses even with the injury to Amon-Ra St. Brown
With such a big game on the schedule, BetMGM is nice enough to offer multiple promotions for tonight. Here are the two promos:
- NFL No Sweat Token: You can get bonus bets back on your favorite NFL wager tonight if it ends up losing. We think George Pickens has a great opportunity for a good game tonight, and would take his receiving yards at 80+ on DraftKings.
- First TD Second Chance: One of the most fun promotions across the board, which allows you to place a wager on the first touchdown market for TNF tonight and receive bonus bets back if your selected player scores the second touchdown of the game as opposed to the first one. Javonte Williams is a great look for this promotion at +625 odds.