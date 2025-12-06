BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Claim $150 Bonus for College Football Games

Live Radio
New players can sign up with BetMGM bonus code TOP150 to receive one of two, state dependent, welcome offers for the college football Saturday slate. These bonus bets can be used on an awesome slate, including games such as BYU-Texas Tech, Alabama-Georgia and Indiana-Ohio State.



Sign up in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia and place a $10 bet. If that bet wins, players will receive $150 in bonuses. New users in other locations, including Missouri, can sign up with bonus code TOP1500 and claim a $1,500 first bet. Any losses on that initial wager will trigger a refund in bonus bets.
If you are excited for the CFB slate Saturday, BetMGM has you covered with comprehensive markets and competitive odds for every game Saturday, including Indiana vs. Ohio State Saturday night for the Big 10 Championship.
BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 for $150 CFB Bonus

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 or TOP1500
New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win (NJ, PA, MI and WV Only) or $1,500 First Bet
In-App Promos for the NFL CFB Odds Boost, NFL No Sweat Bet, NFL First TD Second Chance, NHL Hat Trick Jackpot  etc.
Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States
Bonus Last Verified On December 6, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP

Your state will determine which welcome offer you receive, but both are solid options to help you get your account started off on the right foot.

All you need to do is sign up with this bonus code, and BetMGM will use your location to determine which offer is valid for you. From there, start with a $10 bet to win $150 in bonuses in select states (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or place a $1,500 first bet. There is a minimum $10 deposit required and bonus bets expire in seven days.

CFB Betting Slate Saturday

There are a bunch of games going on Saturday, but none can match these three:

  • Big 12 Championship Game: BYU vs. Texas Tech
  • SEC Championship Game: Georgia vs. Alabama
  • Big 10 Championship Game: Indiana vs. Ohio State

Six top 11 ranked teams combined are facing off in these three games, with the Big 10 Championship featuring the No. 2 team in the nation (Indiana) and the No. 1 team (Ohio State).

BetMGM is offering an odds boost for the games, so you are able to place your favorite play on one of these games, and boost the odds. One underdog that we think has a chance to win outright is Alabama at +115 odds at BetMGM.

Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150

Set up a new account on BetMGM Sportsbook and start reaping the rewards. Here is a quick breakdown of the registration process:

  • Use the links and bonus codes that correspond with your state.
    • Use bonus code TOP150 to sign up in MI, NJ, PA and WV.
    • Input bonus code TOP1500 to register in other states.
  • Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.
  • Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

From there, start betting on the NBA, college basketball, NHL, college football or any other sport. Week 11 of the NFL season kicks off on Thursday Night Football with the New York Jets and New England Patriots.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

