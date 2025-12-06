BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Claim $150 Bonus for College Football Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

New players can sign up with BetMGM bonus code TOP150 to receive one of two, state dependent, welcome offers for the college football Saturday slate. These bonus bets can be used on an awesome slate, including games such as BYU-Texas Tech, Alabama-Georgia and Indiana-Ohio State.







Sign up in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia and place a $10 bet. If that bet wins, players will receive $150 in bonuses. New users in other locations, including Missouri, can sign up with bonus code TOP1500 and claim a $1,500 first bet. Any losses on that initial wager will trigger a refund in bonus bets.

If you are excited for the CFB slate Saturday, BetMGM has you covered with comprehensive markets and competitive odds for every game Saturday, including Indiana vs. Ohio State Saturday night for the Big 10 Championship.

Register with BetMGM bonus code TOP150 and bet $10 to get a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV). Sign up with bonus code TOP1500 to grab a $1,500 first bet in other states, including Missouri.