American winger Cade Cowell back in MLS with Red Bulls on loan from Chivas

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — American winger Cade Cowell returned to Major League Soccer on Wednesday when he was loaned to the New York Red Bulls from Chivas Guadalajara for one year.

The Red Bulls say they have the option to purchase the 22-year-old Cowell’s rights at the end of the loan. They sent $50,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money to San Jose for Cowell’s MLS discovery priority.

Cowell made his U.S. national team debut in 2021 and has one goal in 11 international appearances, against Trinidad and Tobago in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup. He has both U.S. and Mexican citizenship.

Cowell spent 2019-23 with the Earthquakes and scored 10 goals in 104 MLS regular- season appearances, then signed with Chivas in January 2024.

He had 12 goals in two years with Chivas, including eight in Liga MX, three in the CONCACAF Champions League and one in the Leagues Cup.

