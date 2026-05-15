Rockies play the Diamondbacks in first of 3-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (20-22, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (17-27, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Friday, 8:40…

Arizona Diamondbacks (20-22, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (17-27, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (2-3, 7.62 ERA, 1.92 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (1-4, 6.00 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks -125, Rockies +105; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Arizona Diamondbacks to open a three-game series.

Colorado has gone 8-11 at home and 17-27 overall. The Rockies have the seventh-best team batting average in MLB play at .248.

Arizona has an 8-13 record in road games and a 20-22 record overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 9-20 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mickey Moniak leads the Rockies with 12 home runs while slugging .677. T.J. Rumfield is 13 for 39 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Ildemaro Vargas leads the Diamondbacks with a .331 batting average, and has seven doubles, two triples, seven home runs, five walks and 28 RBIs. Nolan Arenado is 8 for 30 with a home run and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .238 batting average, 6.24 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .187 batting average, 3.06 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Chase Dollander: day-to-day (arm), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (tricep), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Carlos Santana: 10-Day IL (groin), Jordan Lawlar: 60-Day IL (wrist), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.