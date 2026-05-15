DC students’ recovery from learning loss during the pandemic leads the nation

D.C. schools just received their report card, and it shows students are making significant gains since the end of the pandemic.

D.C. schools just received their report card, and it shows students are making significant gains since the end of the pandemic.

According to the Education Scorecard, a research project by Harvard, Dartmouth and Stanford Universities, D.C. leads the national in academic growth since the pandemic, ranking first in growth in math and reading recovery.

D.C. Schools Chancellor Lewis Ferebee told WTOP the gains come from a three-part strategy that the school system has followed for the past few years.

The first part of the strategy, Ferebee said, has been to hire and keep quality teachers in the system.

“We’ve invested a lot in ensuring that we retain our best teachers, so we have a lot of supports to ensure that they’re getting what they need, whether its additional certifications, college courses or instructional coaching,” he said.

Ferebee said the second part of the strategy has been a large investment in high impact tutoring.

“We provide small group and one-to-one tutoring for the students who need it, based on out multitier system of support,” he said.

The last part of the strategy is high quality instructional materials which Ferebee said D.C. teachers have tweaked and improved, so they can produce the best possible results with their students.

“I believe we’ve got the right recipe with these approaches that are very much evidence based, and I think we’ve made the right investments,” Ferebee said.

The Education Scorecard pointed out that D.C. schools benefited greatly from federal pandemic dollars provided to the school system. That funding has since dried up, which the report says is an area of concern the school system needs to address.

“Now that the federal relief is gone, D.C. should focus school improvement dollars on strategies that will continue to accelerate student learning,” the report reads.

The scorecard also reports good news on chronic absenteeism in D.C. schools. Chronic absenteeism is defined as students missing more than 10% of a school year. New data shows that has fallen from over 46% in 2022 to under 40% in 2025. However, chronic absence rates remain about 10 percentage points above pre-pandemic levels.

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