Aldama scores 22 points, Grizzlies build big lead in 119-96 win over Trail Blazers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Santi Aldama scored 22 points, Jaylen Wells and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 17 each and the Memphis Grizzlies built a big first-half lead in a 19-96 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night.

Jock Landale finished with 15 points to help Memphis win for the seventh time in nine games.

Jerami Grant led Portland with 21 points. Deni Avdija and Shaedon Sharpe had 17 points each. Avdija added seven rebounds and seven assists, but his streak of at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists ended at five games.

Portland was without either of its top two centers. Donovan Clingan missed his second consecutive game with a left lower calf contusion, while Robert Williams III was a late scratch with an illness. That left 7-foot-2 rookie Yang Hansen, the 16th overall pick last summer, to start his first game of the season. The Chinese player had four points and five rebounds.

Poor shooting and a load of Portland turnovers helped Memphis build the lead to 25 in the first half.

Memphis led 66-46 at halftime, the 46 Portland points matching the lowest output of the season in a half. Fourteen turnovers and 35% shooting overall contributed to the Trail Blazers’ woes.

Portland opened the second half with a 19-3 run to cut it to 69-65. Memphis countered and took a 92-78 lead into the fourth.

Trail Blazers: At New Orleans on Thursday night to end a five-game trip.

Grizzlies: Host Utah on Friday night.

