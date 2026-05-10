US defenders Tim Ream and Miles Robinson return from injuries as Cincinnati ties Charlotte 2-2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — U.S. national team defenders Tim Ream and Miles Robinson returned from injuries, and Kevin Denkey and…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — U.S. national team defenders Tim Ream and Miles Robinson returned from injuries, and Kevin Denkey and Evander scored first-half goals Saturday night for Cincinnati in a 2-2 tie with Charlotte.

Idan Toklomati and Pep Biel scored goals about two minutes apart early in the second half to tie the score.

Ream, a 38-year-old Charlotte defender who is often the U.S. captain, started and played minutes. He had missed 4 1/2 games since leaving an April 18 match at halftime because of a groin injury.

Robinson, a 29-year-old Cincinnati defender, entered in the 56th minute. He had not played since April 18 because of a leg injury that caused him to miss three games.

Roman Celentano had one save for Cincinnati (4-4-4), which is unbeaten in six straight.

Charlotte (4-5-3) went into Saturday on a three-game losing streak with a minus-six goal differential in that span.

Denkey opened the scoring in the 36th minute. Goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina made a diving one-hand parry of a free kick played by Evander from just outside the area, but Denkey was there to tap in the rebound from point-blank range. The 25-year-old Denkey has five goals in the past four games and seven this season.

Evander chipped in a side-netter from just outside the area, near the right edge of the penalty arc, that slipped over the outstretched hand of Kahlina but under the crossbar and inside the back post. Evander, who had his first MLS hat trick last time out in a 3-2 win over Chicago, has scored each of his six goals this season in the past five games.

Charlotte had 51% possession, but was outshot 11-5, 5-0 on target, in the first half. Cincinnati did not have a shot on goal after halftime.

Ream played a centering header off an entry pass from Ashley Westwood and Toklomati headed home the finish from the top of the 6-yard box in the 51st minute. Biel, on the counter-attack, took a cross from Djibril Diani and patiently put away a rising shot that made it 2-2 in the 53rd.

Kahlina finished with three saves.

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