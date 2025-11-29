Women’s College Basketball Scores

Saturday, Nov. 29 EAST Maine 69, St. Francis (PA) 46 Murray State 82, Boston College 77 Pittsburgh 67, Chicago State…

Saturday, Nov. 29

EAST

Maine 69, St. Francis (PA) 46

Murray State 82, Boston College 77

Pittsburgh 67, Chicago State 53

SOUTH

Eastern Kentucky 74, Army 64

Hampton 58, Buffalo 56

Jackson State 76, Gardner-Webb 55

Longwood 68, Stephen F. Austin 60

North Dakota State 85, Bethune-Cookman 36

Oklahoma State 87, Miami (FL) 84

Vanderbilt 84, BYU 71

MIDWEST

South Dakota State 82, Kansas State 70

SOUTHWEST

Bradley 80, Abilene Christian 74

