Women’s College Basketball Scores

Saturday, Nov. 29
EAST
Maine 69, St. Francis (PA) 46
Murray State 82, Boston College 77
Pittsburgh 67, Chicago State 53
SOUTH
Eastern Kentucky 74, Army 64
Hampton 58, Buffalo 56
Jackson State 76, Gardner-Webb 55
Longwood 68, Stephen F. Austin 60
North Dakota State 85, Bethune-Cookman 36
Oklahoma State 87, Miami (FL) 84
Vanderbilt 84, BYU 71
MIDWEST
South Dakota State 82, Kansas State 70
SOUTHWEST
Bradley 80, Abilene Christian 74
___
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.