IndyCar agrees to multiyear extension with NTT to remain as series’ title sponsor

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — IndyCar officials have agreed to a multiyear contract extension that will keep NTT as the series’ title…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — IndyCar officials have agreed to a multiyear contract extension that will keep NTT as the series’ title sponsor.

The announcement came Friday before the final scheduled practice for Sunday’s sold-out Indianapolis 500. Financial details were not disclosed. NTT, a Japanese telecommunications company, has been the series’ title sponsor since 2019.

NTT and NTT Data Group also have agreed to expand their role to provide AI and data capabilities for IndyCar and Penske Entertainment, IndyCar’s parent company.

“Leading into another iconic edition of ’The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,’ we are thrilled to continue our world-class partnership with NTT,” said Roger Penske, chairman of Penske Entertainment. “Their significant expertise as a global leader in AI, digital business and technology services is integral to how we build engagement across IndyCar’s fanbase and provide a top-notch customer experience at the Racing Capital of the World.”

NTT has expanded its role beyond race analytics and fan engagement to provide advanced AI and data capabilities for Penske’s company, the series and the speedway.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.