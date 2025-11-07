Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for NBA Cup Picks Friday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register with the Underdog promo code WTOP to make picks on the NBA Cup. Click here to create your first entry on Friday.









New customers who enter a $5 contest with the Underdog promo code will receive a $100 bonus. You’ll have 10X$10 bonus entries to use over the weekend.

NBA Cup Group Play continues Friday with 11 games. There are Higher/Lower markets for points, rebounds, assists and other stats. Try creating a standard entry for a chance at the largest payout, but keep in mind that all legs must hit. You can use a flex entry instead and still receive some winnings.

Sign up here to get a $100 bonus with the Underdog promo code.

NBA Higher/Lower Picks for the Underdog Promo Code

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $100 Bonus (10X$10 Bonus Entries) In-App Promotions Entry Boosts, Gimme Picks, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On November 7, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Some of the key games include the Celtics vs. Magic, Cavaliers vs. Wizards, Rockets vs. Spurs, Mavericks vs. Grizzlies, Warriors vs. Nuggets and Thunder vs. Kings. These are a few of the popular Higher/Lower markets:

Jaylen Brown: 26.5 points

Paolo Banchero: 4.5 assists

Josh Giddey: 0.5 double-doubles

Donovan Mitchell: 3.5 three-pointers made

Victor Wembanyama: 10.5 rebounds

Kevin Durant: 25.5 points

Cooper Flagg: 28.5 points + rebounds + assists

Nikola Jokic: 26.5 points

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 32.5 points

Check the news feed to learn about injuries and roster updates before making your picks. For example, Stephen Curry is out for the Warriors for Friday with an illness, while Alex Caruso is cleared to make his return for the Thunder.

Underdog Promo Code: How to Grab $100 Bonus

You’ll find other bonuses on the mobile app, like entry boosts. First, take these steps to secure a bonus for NBA and NFL picks over the weekend.

Click here to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Fill in your name, email and other account information to confirm your identity. Make a deposit using an accepted payment method, like PayPal or a debit card. Play $5.

No matter the result, you’ll receive 10X$10 bonus entries. In addition to pro sports, Underdog also has markets for college basketball and college football.

Enter NFL Week 10 Drafts

Some of your bonus entries can be used for NFL Higher/Lower picks. There are markets for passing yards, rushing yards, touchdowns, sacks and much more. Plus, there are new drafts every week. Pick a team and compete against other customers for a chance to win large prize pools.

The “Battle Royale – Week 10” tournament has a $300,000 prize pool and $7 entry fee. Go to the rankings to see which players are projected to score the most points on Sunday. Christian McCaffrey is the most popular pick in the main slate, followed by Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jahmyr Gibbs, Puka Nacua, James Cook and Amon-Ra St. Brown. View the results during the action to see how your team is performing.

Follow the links on this page to apply the Underdog promo code WTOP. New customers can redeem a $100 bonus for NBA and NFL picks.