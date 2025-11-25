Thunder host Timberwolves Wednesday for NBA Cup group stage game

Minnesota Timberwolves (10-6, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (17-1, first in the Western Conference) Oklahoma City;…

Minnesota Timberwolves (10-6, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (17-1, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -9.5; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder host the Minnesota Timberwolves in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

The Thunder are 2-1 against the rest of their division. Oklahoma City ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 26.5 assists per game led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 6.6.

The Timberwolves are 6-5 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota has a 1-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Thunder average 14.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 13.1 per game the Timberwolves give up. The Timberwolves average 13.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than the Thunder give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilgeous-Alexander is shooting 54.3% and averaging 32.2 points for the Thunder. Branden Carlson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Anthony Edwards is scoring 26.5 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 9-1, averaging 122.6 points, 44.3 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 10.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.7 points per game.

Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 122.9 points, 45.9 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 10.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Aaron Wiggins: day to day (thigh), Nikola Topic: out (groin), Jalen Williams: day to day (wrist), Kenrich Williams: day to day (knee), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee).

Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr.: day to day (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.