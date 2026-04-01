theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Snag $1,000 Bonus for NBA Games This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can unlock a lucrative welcome offer ahead of this week’s NBA games by using theScore Bet promo code WTOP. The welcome promotion features a $1,000 Bet Reset, allowing users to wager up to $1,000 on their first bet and receive 100% of their stake back in bonus bets if it happens to lose. Click here to start signing up.

This flexible promotion provides excellent value for the Eastern Conference clash between Boston and Miami, as well as any other NBA game on the schedule. Start making picks on the NBA, MLB, NHL, college basketball or any other sport with theScore Bet.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $1,000 First Bet Reset

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $100 if your bet wins Bonus Last Verified On April 1, 2026

For new theScore Bet customers in most participating states, the welcome offer provides a straightforward $1,000 Bet Reset with no opt-in required. Users can place a first cash wager on any available market, and if that initial bet loses, they receive 100% of the stake back, up to $1,000, in bonus bets.

Bettors do not need to risk the full $1,000 to qualify; any initial wager amount is fully backed up to the maximum limit. If the wager settles as a loss, the refund is credited within 72 hours as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of the eligible wager. These bonus bets must be used within seven days of receipt.

Wednesday Night NBA Betting Preview, Odds

Boston Celtics @ Miami Heat: BOS -4.5 (-115) / MIA +4.5 (-105) | Total: O/U 228.5

BOS -4.5 (-115) / MIA +4.5 (-105) | Total: O/U 228.5 New York Knicks @ Memphis Grizzlies: NYK -14.5 (-110) / MEM +14.5 (-110) | Total: O/U 227.5

NYK -14.5 (-110) / MEM +14.5 (-110) | Total: O/U 227.5 San Antonio Spurs @ Golden State Warriors: SAS -13.5 (-110) / GSW +13.5 (-110) | Total: O/U 225.5

When analyzing the marquee Eastern Conference matchup, Boston enters Miami as the analytically superior squad. The Celtics maintain a distinct overall offensive and defensive efficiency advantage. Their proven ability to control the pace and execute on both ends of the floor makes Boston a highly attractive candidate to cover the -4.5 spread on the road.

Diving into individual performances, the player prop market offers an excellent way to utilize the theScore Bet bonus. Focusing on primary statistical categories reveals valuable betting angles for new players this week.

Getting Started With theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Getting started with a new account is a quick and seamless process. Whether backing the Boston Celtics or the Miami Heat, simply follow the steps below to claim the sign-up bonus.