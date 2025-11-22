Taylor Girard has 3rd-period hat trick in Sirens’ 4-0 win over Charge in opener

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Taylor Girard had a natural hat trick in the third period, Kayle Osborne made 28 saves…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Taylor Girard had a natural hat trick in the third period, Kayle Osborne made 28 saves and the New York Sirens beat the Ottawa Charge 4-0 on Saturday night in the Professional Women’s Hockey League opener for both teams.

Girard opened the scoring at 7:49 of the third, made it 2-0 with 6:21 to go and completed the hat trick with 3:12 remaining. Maja Nylen Persson added a short-handed, empty-netter. Maddi Wheeler assisted on all three of Girard’s goals.

Gwyneth Philips stopped 38 shots for Ottawa.

Up next

Sirens: At Montreal on Tuesday night.

Charge: Host Vancouver on Wednesday night.

___

AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.