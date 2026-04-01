Storms bring hail, strong winds to DC region

An incoming cold front is ushering in April showers — and isolated storms — Wednesday in the D.C. region.
Scattered thunderstorms and showers swept through parts of the D.C. region Wednesday evening, bringing strong winds and hail.
The storms triggered several severe thunderstorm warnings from the National Weather Service in Northern Virginia and Maryland. The weather serviced warned of 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.
The risk for severe weather should wrap up by 8:30 p.m., according to WTOP Meteorologist Mike Stinneford.
The storms followed near record-breaking heat Wednesday, with temperatures forecast in the upper 70s to middle 80s. Record highs of 88 at Reagan National Airport and 85 at Dulles International Airport were set on April 1, 1978.
Temperatures are expected to drop into the 60s Wednesday night.
Looking ahead, the cold front is expected to stall near or over the D.C. area Thursday and a few showers or storms could develop.
“There could be some patchy fog too, with a light east to northeasterly wind in the morning,” 7News First Alert Meteorologist Veronica Johnson said. “Temperature will be about 54 to 63 degrees, then a wide range of high temperatures for Thursday afternoon.”
Depending on where you live, temperatures could be widely different Thursday afternoon. Johnson said temperatures will be in the 50s in Maryland’s northernmost counties, close to 70 degrees in D.C. and in the lower 80s for areas south of I-66.
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Full forecast
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain and storms likely. Then cloudy, patchy fog
Lows: 60s
Winds: Northeast 5 mph
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with patchy morning fog and isolated showers and storms later
Highs: 60s
Winds: East 5-15 mph
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny
Highs: 78-83
Winds: Southwest 5-15 mph
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny
Highs: 83-88
Winds: Southwest 10-20 mph
SUNDAY: Showers and thunderstorms
Highs: Lower 70s
Winds: Southwest 10-20 mph
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