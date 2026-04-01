Novig Promo Code WTOP: Snag $100 Bonus for NBA + MLB Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New customers can take advantage of an exclusive welcome offer by unlocking Novig promo code WTOP. Secure a $100 discount on NBA or MLB trades this week and grab other sign-up perks. Click here to start signing up.

There is no shortage of options for sports fans this week. Anyone who takes advantage of this offer can start making picks on the NBA, MLB, NHL, college basketball or any other sport. Novig will have a variety of options for new players checking out prediction markets.

Novig Promo Code WTOP Unlocks NBA Bonuses

Whether you are looking to get in on the action for the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors matchup or any other game on the schedule, unlocking your exclusive bonus is incredibly straightforward. By using our specific promo code, new users can instantly boost their bankroll with virtual currency and a significant discount on their first prediction market order.

Here is a quick breakdown of the welcome offer details:

Novig Promo Code WTOP New Novig User Offer 10% Discount Up to $100, 1,000 Novig Coins and 5 Novig Cash Bonus Last Verified On April 1, 2026

As the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs gear up for their upcoming clash, eligible new Novig users can elevate their experience with this highly lucrative bonus package. By signing up before tip-off, first-time customers will unlock 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash, and 10% off their first purchase up to $100. This steep discount can be applied directly to your initial prediction market order on the Warriors-Spurs matchup, providing a massive advantage as you begin making your reads.

In addition to the immediate savings on your first purchase, this promotion equips new users with Novig Coins, a unique virtual currency designed specifically for use in the platform’s free mode. These coins give you the ultimate flexibility to explore the app, practice your NBA predictions, and participate completely risk-free. Whether you plan on backing Golden State or predicting a strong showing from San Antonio, this new-user exclusive ensures you have both the virtual capital and the entry discount to maximize your action.

NBA Betting Preview, Odds

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) San Antonio Spurs @ Golden State Warriors GSW 13.5 / SAS -13.5 226.5 (O/U) New York Knicks @ Memphis Grizzlies MEM 14.5 / NYK -14.5 227.5 (O/U) Boston Celtics @ Miami Heat MIA 4.5 / BOS -4.5 228.5 (O/U) Atlanta Hawks @ Orlando Magic ORL 4.5 / ATL -4.5 232.5 (O/U)

If you are looking to put your promo to work, here are a few of the top predictions to consider based on recent market trends and standout player performances:

Boston Celtics -4.5 (vs. Miami Heat) The Celtics are a highly reliable 6-1 covering the spread on the road after a loss over their last seven games. While Miami will lean heavily on Bam Adebayo, who is having a stellar season averaging 20.1 points and 10.0 rebounds per game with 31 double-doubles, Boston’s proven bounce-back ability makes them a strong pick to cover the number.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic (OVER 232.5) Expect plenty of scoring in this matchup. The over has hit in each of the last two games between the Hawks and the Magic. Keep an eye on Orlando’s Anthony Black, who is efficiently contributing 15.3 points and 3.8 assists per contest, to help push the tempo and clear this total.

San Antonio Spurs -13.5 (at Golden State Warriors) Golden State has struggled to regroup as the home team, going a dismal 1-6 covering the spread after a loss in their last seven. Conversely, the Spurs are a flawless 4-0 covering the margin on the road after a win over their last four.

How to Activate Novig Promo Code WTOP

Ready to jump into the action and back your favorite teams this week? Claiming your exclusive Novig promotion is quick and easy. Just follow these simple steps to get started before tip-off:

Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: To ensure a safe and secure experience, you will need to provide proof of identification. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, be sure to use the promo code WTOP to unlock your exclusive benefits. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by making a first-time deposit. Place Your Order: Navigate to the upcoming NBA slate, like the Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs matchup, and place your first order. You will automatically receive a 10% discount on this order, which can save you as much as $100!

Bonus Perk: By claiming this offer, your account will also be credited with Novig Coins. This virtual currency gives you the flexibility to practice your reads and enjoy the platform in a completely free mode. Download the app, use code WTOP, and make the most of the upcoming NBA action!