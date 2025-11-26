All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Evansville
|12
|9
|2
|0
|1
|19
|37
|26
|Huntsville
|13
|9
|3
|1
|0
|19
|53
|37
|Pensacola
|12
|8
|3
|1
|0
|17
|37
|32
|Peoria
|12
|8
|4
|0
|0
|16
|34
|24
|Fayetteville
|12
|6
|4
|2
|0
|14
|24
|26
|Roanoke
|14
|6
|6
|1
|1
|14
|37
|37
|Knoxville
|12
|6
|5
|1
|0
|13
|34
|35
|Macon
|11
|3
|5
|1
|2
|9
|20
|32
|Birmingham
|12
|3
|6
|0
|3
|9
|30
|43
|Quad City
|12
|3
|8
|1
|0
|7
|26
|40
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Fayetteville 4, Birmingham 1
Macon 4, Evansville 3
Knoxville 7, Roanoke 4
Peoria 3, Quad City 2
Pensacola 8, Huntsville 1
Thursday’s Games
Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Macon at Knoxville, 6 p.m.
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Quad City at Macon, 6 p.m.
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
