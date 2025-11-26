Live Radio
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

November 26, 2025, 11:49 PM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Evansville 12 9 2 0 1 19 37 26
Huntsville 13 9 3 1 0 19 53 37
Pensacola 12 8 3 1 0 17 37 32
Peoria 12 8 4 0 0 16 34 24
Fayetteville 12 6 4 2 0 14 24 26
Roanoke 14 6 6 1 1 14 37 37
Knoxville 12 6 5 1 0 13 34 35
Macon 11 3 5 1 2 9 20 32
Birmingham 12 3 6 0 3 9 30 43
Quad City 12 3 8 1 0 7 26 40

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Birmingham 1

Macon 4, Evansville 3

Knoxville 7, Roanoke 4

Peoria 3, Quad City 2

Pensacola 8, Huntsville 1

Thursday’s Games

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Macon at Knoxville, 6 p.m.

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Quad City at Macon, 6 p.m.

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

