Philadelphia plays Atlanta on home skid

Atlanta Hawks (12-8, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (10-8, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts Atlanta looking to break its three-game home losing streak.

The 76ers are 9-8 in Eastern Conference games. Philadelphia is ninth in the Eastern Conference scoring 117.3 points while shooting 46.4% from the field.

The Hawks have gone 6-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference allowing just 115.7 points while holding opponents to 46.6% shooting.

The 76ers average 117.3 points per game, 1.6 more points than the 115.7 the Hawks allow. The Hawks are shooting 48.9% from the field, 1.9% higher than the 47.0% the 76ers’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Maxey is averaging 31.7 points, 7.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the 76ers. Jared McCain is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dyson Daniels is shooting 49.2% and averaging 10.0 points for the Hawks. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 5.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 112.5 points, 45.3 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 120.3 points, 39.8 rebounds, 33.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Andre Drummond: day to day (knee), Trendon Watford: out (thigh), Joel Embiid: day to day (knee), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (knee), VJ Edgecombe: day to day (calf).

Hawks: N’Faly Dante: day to day (mcl), Nikola Đurisic: day to day (elbow), Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (illness), Trae Young: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

