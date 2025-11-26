Panarin and Shesterkin carry Rangers to 4-2 win over Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and an assist as the New York Rangers beat the Carolina…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and an assist as the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Igor Shesterkin made 36 saves, stopping all 13 shots he faced in the first period. Noah Laba, Vincent Trochek and Will Cuylle also scored for the Rangers, who have won two in a row following a four-game skid.

Shayne Gostisbehere had a goal and an assist and Seth Jarvis also scored for the Hurricanes, who were coming off a 2-1-1 trip. Sebastian Aho, skating in his 700th career game, provided two assists and Frederik Andersen stopped 14 shots.

Carolina has lost two in a row for the first time since Oct. 25 and 28.

Panarin put New York ahead for good, making it 2-1 with 1:04 left in the second period. He has 12 points in his last nine games.

The Rangers produced goals on three of their first 14 shots.

Trocheck scored 45 seconds into the third against his former team to push New York ahead 3-1. Jarvis’ team-leading 12th goal pulled Carolina to 3-2 with 9:07 remaining. Cuylle had an empty-net goal with 1:43 to play.

There was 3:07 left in the first period when the Rangers managed their third shot on goal, but Laba made it count for a 1-0 lead.

It took the Hurricanes more than five minutes of the second period to get their first shot, with Gostisbehere converting on a power play to tie it 1-all. He has scored in back-to-back games for the first time since October 2024.

The Hurricanes played for the second consecutive game without captain Jordan Staal, who is out with an illness.

Up next

Rangers: Friday at Boston.

Hurricanes: Friday at home vs. Winnipeg.

