Tiger Woods turns down Ryder Cup captain’s job and seeks treatment out of country

Tiger Woods formally turned down the Ryder Cup captaincy Wednesday as he steps away from golf activities, and a Florida…

Tiger Woods formally turned down the Ryder Cup captaincy Wednesday as he steps away from golf activities, and a Florida judge approved his motion to leave the country to seek treatment.

The developments come one day after Woods entered a not guilty plea to suspicion of driving under the influence when his SUV clipped the back of a trailer and flipped on its side last week on a residential road near his home on Jupiter Island, Florida.

Woods posted a statement Tuesday night saying that he was stepping away indefinitely “to seek treatment and focus on my health.”

A motion filed Wednesday by his attorney, Douglas Duncan, asked a judge that Woods be allowed to travel outside the country to begin “comprehensive inpatient treatment.”

Duncan said the recommendation from Woods’ doctor was based on the golfer’s “complex clinical presentation and the urgent need for a level of care that cannot safely or effectively be done within the United States as his privacy has been repeatedly compromised.

“Ongoing medical scrutiny and public exposure create significant barriers to his care and would result in setbacks and an inability to fully engage in treatment.”

Martin County Court Judge Darren Steele approved the motion, which did not say where the inpatient treatment facility was located.

Woods sought treatment at an inpatient facility in Mississippi clinic in January 2010 after he was caught in a series of extramarital affairs, and his agent said he sought treatment at another inpatient clinic after his 2017 DUI arrest.

“I’m committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally,” Woods said in his statement.

The Ryder Cup decision by the PGA of America was not a surprise given the last five chaotic days involving Woods dating to his Friday arrest.

“The PGA of America stands in full support of Tiger Woods as he steps away to focus on his health and well-being,” the statement said. “We commend Tiger for prioritizing his long-term health and deeply respect the courage it takes to make such a personal decision.”

It said Woods “has shared with us” that he will not be captain.

Woods also turned down an offer to be Ryder Cup captain last time, waiting until the early summer of 2024 to tell the PGA of America that he did not have the time. That led to Keegan Bradley being selected just over a year before the 2025 matches on New York’s Long Island, which Europe won.

The Associated Press reported in February that the PGA of America set a soft deadline for the end of March for Woods to decide so the process would not drag on.

The PGA of America said in its statement that it would share further updates “when appropriate.”

The AP reported Saturday that the Ryder Cup committee had a plan in place should it not work out with Woods — a short list of as many as four candidates.

Whatever discussions and interviews take place likely would wait until after the Masters.

Three players on the Ryder Cup committee — Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Bradley — are playing in the Masters, the first major of the year.

Luke Donald already has agreed to captain a third straight time for Europe, which has won the last two Ryder Cups. No captain has ever won three straight.

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