Jets visit the Sabres after Niederreiter’s 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (13-11, in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (10-11-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets visit the Buffalo Sabres after Nino Niederreiter’s two-goal game against the Nashville Predators in the Jets’ 5-2 win.

Buffalo has an 8-5-2 record in home games and a 10-11-4 record overall. The Sabres have conceded 86 goals while scoring 74 for a -12 scoring differential.

Winnipeg has gone 7-6-0 on the road and 13-11 overall. The Jets are ninth in the league with 101 total penalties (averaging 4.2 per game).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tage Thompson has 12 goals and nine assists for the Sabres. Josh Doan has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Kyle Connor has 12 goals and 17 assists for the Jets. Joshua Morrissey has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 5-5-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.6 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Jets: 4-6-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Jets: None listed.

