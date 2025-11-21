Hornets face the Clippers on 4-game skid

Los Angeles Clippers (4-11, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (4-11, 12th in the Eastern Conference) Charlotte, North…

Los Angeles Clippers (4-11, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (4-11, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte aims to end its four-game losing streak when the Hornets play Los Angeles.

The Hornets are 3-4 in home games. Charlotte averages 15.6 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Clippers are 1-6 on the road. Los Angeles has a 2-8 record against teams over .500.

The Hornets average 116.6 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 117.1 the Clippers allow. The Clippers’ 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (50.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kon Knueppel is shooting 47.3% and averaging 18.3 points for the Hornets. Miles Bridges is averaging 25.0 points over the last 10 games.

James Harden is scoring 26.5 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 8.6 assists for the Clippers. Ivica Zubac is averaging 14.0 points and 19.0 rebounds while shooting 43.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 112.9 points, 46.1 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.1 points per game.

Clippers: 1-9, averaging 110.9 points, 40.9 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Tre Mann: day to day (ankle), Grant Williams: day to day (acl), Brandon Miller: out (shoulder), Josh Green: day to day (shoulder), Liam McNeeley: day to day (illness).

Clippers: Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), Jordan Miller: day to day (hamstring), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (knee), Kawhi Leonard: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.