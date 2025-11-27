Flyers rally to beat Panthers 4-2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Tyson Foerster scored on a rebound of his own shot with 45.2 seconds left for what…

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Tyson Foerster scored on a rebound of his own shot with 45.2 seconds left for what became the game-winner, and the Philadelphia Flyers topped the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Foerster’s shot from just inside the blue line ricocheted off the leg of Florida defenseman Aaron Ekblad and went right back toward the Philadelphia forward. With Ekblad out of the play and writhing in pain, Foerster shot again and beat Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky for a 3-2 lead.

Sean Couturier scored on a tip-in about 20 seconds later for the final margin. Dan Vladar stopped 25 shots for the Flyers.

Brad Marchand and Carter Verhaeghe scored early for Florida, which jumped out to a 2-0 lead with Sam Bennett assisting on both goals. Emil Andrae had a goal — just the second of his career — and added an assist for Philadelphia, while Matvei Michkov also scored and Jamie Drysdale added two assists.

Bobrovsky gave up four goals on 17 shots.

PENGUINS 4, SABRES 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Rust and Kevin Hayes scored in the third period and Pittsburgh beat Buffalo to snap a two-game losing streak.

Hayes tapped in Erik Karlsson’s pass from the top of the crease with 7:26 remaining to give Pittsburgh a 3-1 lead. Jack Quinn trimmed the deficit for Buffalo with 4:18 left, and Connor Dewar had an empty-net goal for Pittsburgh in the final minute.

Mathew Dumba also scored for Pittsburgh. The Penguins have won just three of last 10 games since an 8-2-2 start.

Karlsson had an assist to tie Brad Park for the 12th-most assists by a defenseman in NHL history with 683.

Tristan Jarry stopped 29 shots for Pittsburgh. Jarry returned after missing the last seven games with a lower-body injury.

Jason Zucker also scored for Buffalo.

Tage Thompson’s six-game goal scoring streak ended for Buffalo, which is 5-6-4 in its last 15 games. The Sabres are 1-6-2 on the road. In all of their road losses, the Sabres were tied or within a goal during the third period.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 15 saves.

BRUINS 3, ISLANDERS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Steeves scored twice and Jeremy Swayman made 44 saves as Boston downed New York.

Tanner Jeannot also scored for the Bruins, who won for just the third time in seven games but completed a three-game sweep over the Islanders this season.

Swayman made 23 saves in the third to improve to 10-6-0. The Bruins — who missed the playoffs last season — have started 14-11-0 under first-year coach Marco Sturm.

After New York’s Mathew Barzal opened the scoring at 4:41 of the first with his seventh goal, Steeves tied it at 6:23 of the opening period.

Jeannot put Boston ahead 43 seconds into the middle period with his third.

Steeves added his second goal of the game and third of the season – shorthanded – at 10:21 of the third.

LIGHTNING 5, FLAMES 1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 32 shots, Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov each had a goal and assist and Tampa Bay beat Calgary for its fifth straight victory.

Zemgus Girgensons, Charle-Edouard D’Astous and Declan Carlile also scored and Jake Guentzel had two assists to help the Lightning match their longest streak of the season. They have won 13 of the past 16 games.

Vasilevskiy made 18 saves in the third period. He won his fifth consecutive start, allowing one-or-fewer goals in each of those starts.

Joel Farabee scored for Calgary. Devin Cooley stopped 17 shots in relief of Dustin Wolf, who was pulled at the 5:52 mark of the first period after allowing three goals on four shots. The Flames had won three in a row.

Tampa Bay scored twice in the first 1:26 and four times in the first 10:01, the third-fastest four goals to start a game in franchise history.

PREDATORS 6, RED WINGS 3

DETROIT (AP) — Ryan O’Reilly and Erik Haula scored 28 seconds apart with less than six minutes remaining as Nashville snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over Detroit.

Michael Bunting scored his 100th career goal and added an assist for the Predators, who had gone 2-9-2 over their previous 13 games. O’Reilly also contributed two assists, while Haula, Nick Blankenburg and Steven Stamkos each had a goal and an assist.

Roman Josi scored Nashville’s other goal and Justus Annunen stopped 28 shots for his first victory in five decisions this season.

The Predators trailed 2-1 entering the third period.

Alex DeBrincat scored his eighth goal in the last eight games on a power play for Detroit. James van Riemsdyk and Ben Chiarot also scored for the Red Wings. J.T. Compher added an assist in his 600th career game.

Cam Talbot made 22 saves.

RANGERS 4, HURRICANES 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and an assist as New York beat Carolina.

Igor Shesterkin made 36 saves, stopping all 13 shots he faced in the first period. Noah Laba, Vincent Trochek and Will Cuylle also scored for the Rangers, who have won two in a row following a four-game skid.

Shayne Gostisbehere had a goal and an assist and Seth Jarvis also scored for the Hurricanes, who were coming off a 2-1-1 trip. Sebastian Aho, skating in his 700th career game, provided two assists and Frederik Andersen stopped 14 shots.

Carolina has lost two in a row for the first time since Oct. 25 and 28.

Panarin put New York ahead for good, making it 2-1 with 1:04 left in the second period. He has 12 points in his last nine games.

The Rangers produced goals on three of their first 14 shots.

MAPLE LEAFS 2, BLUE JACKETS 1, OT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — William Nylander became Toronto’s career overtime goals leader with 15, scoring on a wrist shot with 20 seconds remaining in its comeback victory over Columbus.

Nylander got the pass from defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson and put it past Columbus goaltender Jet Greaves to give Toronto only its second win in last nine games.

Nylander moved past Auston Matthews and Mats Sundin on the team’s OT list. The Maple Leafs have seven comeback victories this season, fourth-most in the league.

Nylander also had an assist on Easton Cowan’s tying goal in the third period for Toronto, which got its first victory two stops into a six-game trip. Joseph Woll stopped 35 shots.

Ekman-Larsson became the fifth Maple Leafs defenseman since 1991-92 to have a seven-game points streak.

Zach Werenski scored for Columbus, which had its fourth overtime loss in its last 10 games. Greaves had 22 saves.

CAPITALS 4, JETS 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 908th career NHL goal and Washington beat Winnipeg.

John Carlson, Jakob Chychrun and Connor McMichael also scored for the Capitals, winners of five of the last six. Charlie Lindgren had 18 saves in the win.

Gabriel Vilardi struck twice and Mark Scheifele also scored for the Jets, who have dropped three straight, and Eric Comrie stopped 30 shots.

Carlson opened the scoring off a one-time feed from Tom Wilson 6:38 into the first period. Chychrun fired a point shot, hitting the bar and in, past Comrie to extend his goal-scoring streak to four games and point streak to nine. He’s now tied with Cale Makar for the NHL lead in goals by a defenseman.

DEVILS 3, BLUES 2, OT

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Simon Nemec scored on a wrist shot at 2:58 of overtime to give New Jersey a win over St. Louis.

New Jersey (15-7-1) has won a franchise-record nine of its first 10 home games.

Nico Hischier assisted on Nemec’s winner and finished with a goal and two assists. Hischier has nine points (five goals, four assists) in his last five games. Timo Meier added a goal and an assist for New Jersey, extending his goal-scoring streak to three games.

Can Fowler had a goal and an assist, and Robert Thomas scored on the power play for St. Louis (7-11-6).

Jacob Markstrom stopped 21 shots for the Devils. Jordan Binnigton had 26 saves for the Blues.

WILD 4, BLACKHAWKS 3, OT

CHICAGO (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power-play goal 1:38 into overtime, and Minnesota beat Chicago for its sixth consecutive victory.

Brock Faber, Nico Sturm and Matt Boldy also scored for Minnesota, which trailed 2-0 deep into the second period. Filip Gustavsson stopped 34 shots.

With Ilya Mikheyev in the penalty box for interference, Kaprizov beat Spencer Knight with a terrific wrist shot from the left circle. It was his 14th goal of the season.

Connor Bedard had a goal and an assist for Chicago in its fourth straight loss. Artyom Levshunov and Jason Dickinson also scored, and Knight made 20 saves.

AVALANCHE 6, SHARKS 0

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored his NHL-leading 18th goal, Mackenzie Blackwood stopped all 26 shots he faced and red-hot Colorado rolled past San Jose for its 10th consecutive victory.

The Avalanche’s win streak is the longest by an NHL team this season and is tied for the second-longest in franchise history. They also extended their point streak to an NHL-high 14 games, with a 12-0-2 record in that time.

Artturi Lehkonen, Ross Colton, Sam Malinski, Josh Manson and Joel Kiviranta also scored for Colorado, which had three goals in 76 seconds in the second period to stretch its lead to 5-0.

The Avalanche recorded a shutout for the third-consecutive game, the first time they’ve done so since the 2001-02 season. They’ve gone 189 minutes and 17 seconds without allowing a goal. It was the second shutout in as many starts for Blackwood, who had given up 10 goals in his previous three appearances this season.

MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Martin Necas were among the nine Colorado players with an assist. Makar’s assist was his 21st of the season, the second-most in the NHL.

CANADIENS 4, MAMMOTH 3

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Nick Suzuki and Ivan Demidov scored in a 1:27 span early in the third period and Montreal rallied to beat Utah for just its third victory in 10 games.

Suzuki scored twice, and Zach Bolduc added a goal and two assists as Montreal went 2 of 3 on power plays. Jakub Dobes made 31 saves.

Two of the Canadiens’ victories in the last 10 have come against Utah.

Barrett Hayton, Kailer Yamamoto and Michael Carcone had second-period goals for the Mammoth. Karel Vejmelka made 13 saves.

Montreal struck first on Bolduc’s power-play goal with 9:22 left in the first. The Canadiens doubled their lead six minutes later on Suzuki’s first goal.

Hayton, Yamamoto, and Carcone scored in 4:09 span of the second period to give Utah the lead.

STARS 3, KRAKEN 2

SEATTLE (AP) — Defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok broke a tie with 5:44 left with his first goal of the season to help Dallas beat Seattle.

The right-handed shooting Kolyachonok beat goalie Joey Daccord with a long, low wrist shot from near the left boards.

Roope Hintz and Esa Lindell also scored for Dallas, and Casey DeSmith made 26 saves. Coming off an 8-3 victory Tuesday night in Edmonton, the Stars took seven of eight points on a four-game trip. At 15-5-4, they are second in the NHL, five points behind Colorado.

Brandon Montour and Vince Dunn scored for Seattle.

Daccord stopped 18 shots. He and the Kraken were coming off a 1-0 shootout loss at the New York Islanders on Sunday night.

Dunn tied it at 2 for Seattle 19 seconds into the third period.

Hintz opened the scoring at 5:52 of the first, and Montour tied it at 9:06. Lindell put Dallas back in front at 6:13 of the second.

CANUCKS 5, DUCKS 4

ANAHEIM, Calif (AP) — Max Sasson and Drew O’Connor scored in a late 2:10 span, Nikita Tolopilo made 37 saves in his first NHL appearance of the season and Vancouver beat Anaheim.

Sasson gave Vancouver the lead with 4:02 remaining on a tip, and O’Connor followed with 1:52 to go on a wrist shot. Cutter Gauthier got one back for the Ducks with seven seconds left, his 14th of the season.

The 6-foot-6 Tolopilo was called up Monday from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League. He has won both of his career NHL starts.

Linus Karlsson, Evander Kane and Conor Garland also scored for Vancouver. The Canucks had lost three straight and six of seven.

SENATORS 4, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3, SO

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jake Sanderson had a goal and two assists and Shane Pinto scored the lone shootout goal to lead Ottawa past Vegas.

The Golden Knights had won six of seven games against Ottawa at T-Mobile Arena and gone 12-1-1 overall. The lone Senators victory in Las Vegas occurred on March 2, 2018, a 5-4 win.

Vegas dropped to 1-8 in overtime games. The Golden Knights have points in seven of eight games, but four were overtime losses.

Pinto and Drake Batherson also scored in regulation for Ottawa. Tim Stützle and Claude Giroux each had two assists, and Stützle has at least one point in all five games he’s played in this arena. Linus Ullmark made 32 saves.

