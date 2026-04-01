Milwaukee Brewers use 6-run 8th inning to power past Tampa Bay Rays 8-2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich hit a go-ahead, two-run single in a six-run eighth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich hit a go-ahead, two-run single in a six-run eighth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-2 on Wednesday.

Garrett Mitchell added a two-run double during the decisive rally, Blake Perkins drove in a run with a groundout and David Hamilton capped the inning with an RBI single as Milwaukee (5-1) broke open a 2-2 game.

Brice Turang tied it earlier with a two-run homer in the third after the Rays took the lead on Yandy Díaz’s two-run shot in the top half of the inning.

Milwaukee starter Jacob Misiorowski (1-0) struck out seven and allowed four hits and two runs in six innings. The right-hander walked two before handing the game to the bullpen. Grant Anderson, Aaron Ashby and DL Hall combined for three scoreless innings, with Hall striking out three in the ninth.

Tampa Bay (2-4) starter Drew Rasmussen allowed one run and two hits while striking out eight in five innings.

The Brewers’ eighth-inning surge opened after Joey Ortiz reached on a fielding error by shortstop Carson Williams. Turang’s sacrifice bunt was mishandled at first base, putting runners on first and second. William Contreras then singled to load the bases.

Yelich followed with a ground-ball single to right field that scored Ortiz and Turang for a 4-2 lead. Mitchell’s double to right brought home two more runs before Perkins’ RBI groundout and Hamilton’s single extended the lead to 8-2. Milwaukee went 5 for 9 with runners in scoring position.

Griffin Jax (0-2) took the loss after allowing five runs in the eighth inning.

Umpire C.B. Bucknor left the game in the second inning after being struck in the mask by a foul ball off Nick Fortes’ bat on a 100.2 mph fastball from Misiorowski.

Up next

Chad Patrick (0-0, 2.08 ERA) will make his second start of the season against the Kansas City Royals on Friday, while Joe Boyle (0-0, 3.00 ERA) takes the mound for Tampa Bay on Friday against the Minnesota Twins.

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