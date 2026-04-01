247 pounds of marijuana intercepted at BWI Marshall in four London-bound flights

In each case, officers inspected baggage being loaded onto Heathrow Airport-bound flights, detected the marijuana, identified them through their baggage tags, and detained them at their departure gates.

Almost 250 pounds of marijuana was recently intercepted from four London-bound flights from BWI Marshall Airport.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, CBP officers discovered 116 pounds of marijuana on Feb. 6 in the baggage of a pair of travelers from Baltimore; 73 pounds on March 11 in the baggage of a Los Angeles couple; 29 pounds on March 16 in the baggage of a United Kingdom woman; and 29 pounds on March 19 in a Baltimore man’s luggage.

In each case, officers inspected baggage being loaded onto Heathrow Airport-bound flights, detected the marijuana, identified them through their baggage tags and detained them at their departure gates.

CBP said the U.K woman was determined to be inadmissible, removed and barred from returning to the U.S. The agency said U.S. citizen travelers were released, although investigations continue, and the subjects may be charged later.

Two CBP narcotics detector dogs alerted officers in two of the marijuana seizures. Ozzy, a 3-year-old male American black Labrador alerted to the Baltimore man’s baggage on the March 19 seizure, and Letti, a nearly 2-year-old female German shepherd alerted to the Los Angeles couple’s baggage in the March 11 seizure.

According to a CBP news release, the marijuana seized had a street value of about $675,000 in the U.S., “although high-quality weed could fetch prices two to three times higher in Europe.”

The agency said it’s seeing a trend of transnational criminal organizations attempting to transport marijuana through passenger baggage and express air deliver to Europe.

“If you smuggle drug loads for criminal organizations, we will catch you and you will face criminal consequences. Don’t be a fool and do jail time for uncaring gangs that see you as cheap, disposable labor,” said Adam Rottman, CBP’s area port director in Baltimore.

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